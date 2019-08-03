For New Braunfelsers who want to take their taste buds south of the border, newly opened Mexican restaurant La Cosecha serves dishes unlike anything else in town.
Set in the former home of Mamacita’s at 505 Business Interstate 35 N., La Cosecha — translated from Spanish to mean “the harvest” — offers upscale interior Mexican food inspired from dishes in Mexico City, Oaxaca and Tepoztlan.
La Cosecha and McAdoo’s Seafood Company owner Becky Wiggins said she and her husband Pat are excited to bring a fresh and unique option to New Braunfels. Wiggins and Pat — a real estate agent — also own The Marketplace, the shopping center off of Business I-35.
“We chose ‘La Cosecha’ as the name because our menu is very fresh, and has a lot of veggies, a lot of fish and organic meats,” Wiggins said. “We have a ton of vegetarian friendly options, and we make everything in house — we don’t use any canned items, or anything like that.”
La Cosecha general manager Scott Rouhselang said the restaurant is different in that it isn’t traditional Tex-Mex (although favorites like fajitas, queso and enchiladas are still also on the menu — with distinctive La Cosecha twists).
“We wanted to do something different, to give people here another option other than Tex-Mex,” Rouhselang said. “We had a lot of success at McAdoo’s and are excited to bring something 100% different to New Braunfels.”
Walking into the modern-rustic restaurant, customers will notice the coziness of the eatery. Live plants adorn every windowsill, with succulents decorating the walls and lining the booths. Bright, colorful tiles compliment the white-brown-tan aesthetic of La Cosecha, with seating options ranging from cozy booths to a communal bar area.
“We really wanted to make it look different,” Wiggins said. Wiggins previously worked as an interior designer for residents as well as for hotels and restaurants in Dallas and Fort Worth. “We kept some of the original structure but gave it a really fresh take, and brought in a lot of pieces from Mexico.”
The restaurant is all about community, Wiggins said. Meals have been designed to be sharable and to come out in courses.
“We wanted people to be able to eat and enjoy their meal, to really make an event of the evening if they want to,” Wiggins said. “We, of course, also have the grab-a-plate and go method, but we have this non-traditional method as well.”
Unique menu items include “brisket queso,” “duck chile relleno,” “vedura enchiladas,” and more — such as a unique bar experience of “copitas” — a concept with combines a charcuterie board and alcohol flight to give drinkers a unique sipping experience.
“So the board comes with different dehydrated fruits, different salts, and visitors can order different tequilas or mezcals to sip on,” Wiggins said, showing a photo of a copita on her phone.
Chef Thomas Goss said when designing the menu he spent several weeks traveling and cooking in Mexico.
“I sketched out an idea of what I wanted for the menu before leaving and then I cooked everyday while there with a chef from Mexico,” Goss said.
Goss works only with local vendors for produce and uses no pre-canned items.
“We pickle everything in-house and have 16 different peppers,” Wiggins said, leading the way through the pantry-area, stocked full with clean, labeled bins full of rice, beans, corn, flours and more.
La Cosecha is now open for dinner, and plans to implement a Sunday brunch within the month and lunch shortly after. Future plans also include the construction of a patio area, completion of a party room and addition of daily specials.
For more information about La Cosecha, visit www.lacosechatx.com.
