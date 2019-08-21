With steely resolve, the alleged victim of a New Braunfels man on trial for sexually assaulting her as a 6-year-old in 2006, recalled events that shattered her relationship with her grandparents.
“I always regarded him as my grandfather,” she said on Tuesday. “I thought of him as someone who wouldn’t hurt me.”
A Comal County jury of seven men and five women was seated before opening statements and testimony in the 207th District Court trial of Florentino Richard Gonzales, 67, accused of eight counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Jackie Doyer, Comal County assistant district attorney, ran down the timeline with her star witness, whose aunt reported the incidents in 2012. The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is withholding her identity, along with those of her mother and aunt, who also testified Tuesday.
The child, now 19, recalled moving in with her grandparents after her mother was deployed to the Middle East in 2006. Shortly after that, she said Gonzales, who in August 2005 married her grandmother, Patsy Gonzales, began fondling her inside the home and inside a nearby recreational vehicle on the property, off Purgatory Road outside of New Braunfels.
“I was scared of the dark as a child, which is why I was with them in their bed, and I still am to this day,” she said.
She said Gonzales, whom she called “Richard,” began with touchy-feely rubs of her chest area outside of her pajamas. After the three began spending time inside the RV to escape a broken air conditioner in the main house, things got more serious.
“I felt someone squeezing on my thighs and I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ He didn’t say anything, but kept doing it — then I felt him inside my clothing,” she said.
Another time, she said Gonzales eased down her pajama bottoms and panties and then saw his index finger before feeling a burning sensation as it penetrated into her groin.
“Whose finger was it?” Doyer asked.
“Richard’s,” she replied, adding it stopped when “I started crying and said it was hurting.”
She said her grandmother snored throughout that incident and others, which soon went another step further. One night, she said she could smell Gonzales’ body odor as he climbed inside her sofa bed and removed his pants and boxers.
“I could feel his penis near my vagina,” she said. “He began to rub it down there.”
Gonzales’ next few visits included more of the same before going even further. She recalled being sick with allergies on the night he “violently” ripped down her pajama bottoms and panties – yanking a Kleenex from a box to illustrate the move — and tried to penetrate her.
“I could feel it burning down there — he wasn’t able to get it in,” she said. “I guess Patsy heard something and came in and found us. I thought she would hurt me and I ran away. But she caught me as I tried to go inside the house.
“She started yelling various obscenities at me, accusing me of trying to seduce him,” she said of her grandmother, who then began to slap and beat her.
In all, the alleged victim said Gonzales tried to touch or penetrate her genitals on 10 or more occasions between June and September 2006.
Defense attorney Susan Schoon asked the woman why she cited four or five occasions years later, after her aunt reported the incident to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
Sara Schroeder, then a forensic interviewer with the Children’s Advocacy of Comal County, confirmed the 12-year-old recited five or fewer incidents had happened.
“She said they both were in the five-time range,” Schroeder testified the alleged victim said.
Patsy Gonzales, who divorced Richard in 2010, recalled the one time she caught her then-husband with her granddaughter, but denied she accused the girl of seducing him or beating her — other than a spanking she gave her for ranging out of view near the home earlier that day.
“I was sleeping next to her on the floor and woke up when I heard something,” she testified. “I saw she wasn’t there next to me. I went through the dark to the bed, and turned on the light on top of the bed.
“I took the blanket off of them and saw here with her shorts and panties down and asked why. She didn’t say anything but got up and went underneath the bed … I saw his boxers below his waist, but he reached up for the blanket to cover himself.
“I went off on him — I didn’t know what to think. I thought I was going to have a heart attack.”
In July 2016, Gonzales was tried and convicted of six charges against the alleged victim and was sentenced to 100 years in prison. The Third Court of Appeals, citing errors in the jury charge, reversed the convictions and remanded for a new trial, which included four new indecency counts against Gonzales, who is in Comal County Jail under $225,000 in bonds.
Testimony in the guilt/innocence phase of the trial will continue Wednesday and could wrap with closing statements before Judge Bruce Boyer on Thursday. A conviction of first-degree felony aggravated assault of a child under 17 carries up to 99 years to life in prison; convictions of second-degree felony indecency with a child-sexual contact carry up to 20 years in prison — both carry fines of up to $10,000.
