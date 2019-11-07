The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation recently honored the city and New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department staffers for promoting and hosting regional amateur sports events.
Georgetown-based TAAF is a nonprofit amateur sports organization comprised of more than 140 organizations and 210,000 individuals throughout the state. Its signature annual events include the summer and winter Games of Texas.
During the Oct. 28 city council meeting Mark Lord, TAAF executive director, presented awards to Ken Wilson and Geronimo Aguirre for achieving service milestones; the city was awarded Member City of the Year among those with populations between 35,000 and 75,000.
Wilson, assistant PARD director, and Aguirre, recreation manager, respectively received five-year and 10-year service awards as Games of Texas liaisons.
“The last award is the highest a city can receive, the Member City award that you last received in 2013,” Lord said of the honor, which recognized the city’s 49-year association with the TAAF and the PARD “for improving amateur programs for the city and state.”
Lord also cited PARD staffers for serving as regional board members and directors, on state sports commissions and team members and liaisons for TAAF’s summer and winter games. He said the city received gold, silver and bronze TAAF honors in each of the past 10 years.
“We are proud that New Braunfels Parks and Recreation has been long time members of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation,” said Stacey Dicke, PARD director. “TAAF provides quality, affordable athletic opportunities for both youth and adults throughout the state of Texas.
“Ken and Geronimo both give their personal time and energy to insure a great experience for New Braunfels youth.”
