By Lindsey Carnett
The Herlad-Zeitung
As the owner and pharmacist of Comal Drug for the past 31 years, the name Ray Mendez is familiar to many a New Braunfelser.
For over three decades, Mendez has served the local community as a pharmacist, serving as a friendly face for folks as they come by to pick up prescriptions and medications.
Born and raised in New Braunfels, Mendez jokes he’s never lived further than 50 miles outside of town.
“I’m a native,” Mendez said. “Growing up here, there wasn’t more than about 5,000 to 6,000 at the time.”
Mendez recalls attending New Braunfels High School where he was a trumpeter in the band.
“I graduated from New Braunfels High School and went to the University of Texas to study to become a pharmacist,” Mendez said. “I considered being a doctor for a bit but I decided I wanted to do something in medicine, just not a doctor.”
During Mendez’s tenure at UT, he also worked as a pharmacy delivery boy for Citi Pharmacy in downtown New Braunfels. Mendez graduated from UT in 1958, after which he went into Army and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston.
Mendez served for eight years, during which time he met his wife, a Seguin native, at a dance. The couple married in 1960, and have been married almost 60 years.
“I was in the Army Reserves,” Mendez said. “I began working in the medical corp for some of my tenure there and got to do some work with (medications).”
After his stint in the military, Mendez went to work fulltime for Citi Pharmacy, where he worked his way up to being the owner.
“In 1972 I bought Citi Pharmacy, and in 1988 I bought Comal Drug as well,” Mendez said. “I owned both those until we merged the stores in 1998.”
One of the best parts about owning his own pharmacy is the independence that comes with being a business owner, Mendez said.
“It makes me feel good that I get to help people around the community feel good,” Mendez said. “I especially have a heart for the elderly.”
A father of three and a grandfather, Mendez said his children are some of his greatest joys.
“I have one son and two daughters,” Mendez said. “I have a couple grandkids at A&M and the others are still in grade school.”
In the past, Mendez has served on committees and councils all over town including in the Noon Lions club, as director of the Jaycees, on the board of directors for New Braunfels National Bank, as festival chairman at his church Holy Family Catholic, on the finance committee at the same church, on the planning and zoning commission for the city and more.
“I’ve taken a break from all those groups now I’m older,” Mendez said. “I felt it was important to get involved to help contribute to the community.”
In his free time, Mendez still plays golf, and encourages folks to eat right and exercise.
Comal Drug is located at 544 N. Union Ave. For more information about Comal Drug, visit http://comaldrug.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.