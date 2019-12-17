Going into the new year, the New Braunfels Complete Count Committee is working to secure outreach funds for the 2020 Census.
The committee held its last meeting of 2019 on Monday afternoon at City Hall, discussing its current proposed budget and means to gain additional funds.
These funds will be used to get the word out to New Braunfels and Comal County residents on the upcoming census and on how to participate.
The committee has been pledged $10,000 from the 4B Board and $5,000 from the McKenna Foundation.
The committee is hoping to secure a Texas Pooled Fund Grant to help in creating a website, social media campaign and ad placements.
“The city is in the process of finalizing and submitting a grant application,” said Tyler Hoffman, webmaster for the city of New Braunfels. “We have some out of home outdoor billboard opportunity, radio placements, Community Impact and then the buy up at the Herald-Zeitung, as well as a outside agency — Front Row Multimedia — doing a website for us.”
Should the city receive the grant, it will be issued upfront, meaning it won’t be given as a reimbursement, Hoffman said. The city would submit its application, and the fund would be delivered to the city and then submitted to the New Braunfels Community Foundation for management.
The grant request is for $20,000, which would more than double what the committee has pulled together so far, said Michael Meek, New Braunfels Complete Count Committee chairman.
Within its current set budget, the committee has allotted $17,740 to outreach in the forms of a Community Impact insert, printing costs, door hangers, Herald-Zeitung advertising and the creation of a social media campaign.
Should the committee receive the grant, it hopes to allot another $16,860 to outreach in creating a website through radio ad placements, billboard ad costs and more, according to the committee’s budget and funding overview.
“We’d know between 10 and 14 days after we submit it — we’ll find out if we were awarded it or not,” said Linda Mendoza, management assistant at the city of New Braunfels.
Following the discussions about the grant, talk turned to ongoing and previous business, such as an envelope print placement for New Braunfels Utilities.
Committee members then set their next four meeting dates, which will take place in 2020, before hitting on new business and closing out the meeting.
“(We want to) make sure everyone understands the importance of getting New Braunfels and Comal County the most accurate count possible, otherwise we’re leaving money on the table,” Meek formerly told the Herald-Zeitung.
An accurate count helps ensure fair representation at all levels of government, Meek said, and directly impacts the federal funding local governments will receive over the next decade.
The 2020 Census will be the first American Census utilizing internet access, which Meek said will hopefully make it easier for everyone to participate.
For questions regarding Census Bureau operations, contact the regional Census center at 2020census.gov/contact-us/rcc and select “Dallas Regional Census Center.”
