It’s time to get groovy at the Comal County Senior Citizens Center this Saturday for the annual Christmas Party Dance.
The dance, which is a fundraiser for the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, will kick off at 6 p.m. and will have a live band performing.
“We’ll be hearing the oldies, Christmas music, we’ll have some line dancing and two stepping and your basic party songs,” said Linda Null, activity coordinator for the CCSC Foundation.
A Santa Claus will be present for photos and general holiday cheer, Null said.
“We’ll have an open bar with beer and wine, and we’ll have eggnog — both regular and spiked,” Null said.
Admission for members of the CCSC Foundation is free, and admission for non-members is $5, Null said.
“To become a member, the annual fee is just $38 per year,” Null said. “Members must be 50 or older to join — but we welcome anyone and everyone to the dance this Saturday.”
The dance is a great way for seniors to socialize, exercise and have a great time, Null said.
“We’re looking forward to it,” she added.
The dance will end around 9 p.m. and will have light refreshments, such as chips, cookies and pretzels, Null said.
The Comal County Senior Citizens Event Center is at 655 Landa St. For more information about the foundation, visit www.nbsenior.org.
