The McCoy Corporation, a supplier of lumber and building materials, has chosen to expand its existing local door and millwork operations in New Braunfels.
The corporation will retrofit an existing 102,940-square-foot industrial space and hire up to 38 more employees. The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation will grant a job-creation, performance-based incentive of $250,000 to hire the 38 additional local employees in the fifth year.
McCoy’s is set to invest $5.75 million into the retrofitted industrial building.
“A large part of the employees live in the greater New Braunfels area,” said Chester Jenke, vice president of economic development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “So, this expansion helps provide an opportunity for our residents to find good-paying, local jobs and keeps our local McCoy’s producing millwork products in New Braunfels.”
The NBEDC views the location of the new McCoy’s operations as a strategic investment within the community, Jenke added.
With the addition of new jobs, an updated and upgraded building on tax rolls and the overall opportunity to have McCoy’s as a community partner, this expansion is good for New Braunfels, Jenke said.
“Retaining good community partners, such as McCoy’s is important to ensuring that there is a stable number of existing businesses within the community,” Jenke said. “McCoy’s has always been a great community citizen and partner for New Braunfels.”
The company’s investment into the building is also good for New Braunfels, Jenke added.
“The expansion is occurring in a second (or third) generation building that has been vacant — so it is great to have this building see new life,” Jenke said. “We are excited to see the building modification that a first class business like McCoy’s will do with the building.”
By adding the 38 extra jobs to New Braunfels, this pushed McCoy’s up into the 100-plus employee business category within New Braunfels, Jenke said.
“These additional jobs can be the job that a prospective employee can use as an upskill job within the community instead of seeking employment elsewhere,” Jenke said.
Upskill means providing a chance for staff to learn new skills to further their career and career opportunities.
From a greater perspective, McCoy’s isn’t just adding jobs but also expanding their business within the community, Jenke said.
“That’s a win-win for New Braunfels,” Jenke said.
McCoy’s operation in New Braunfels is a division of McCoy Corporation doing business as McCoy’s Building Supply, one of the largest privately held building supply companies in the U.S.
McCoy’s operates 88 stores in five states, two door and millwork facilities — the other is in McAllen — and three distribution centers. McCoy’s is headquartered in San Marcos.
For more information about McCoy’s Corporation, visit www.mccoys.com.
