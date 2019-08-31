Area law enforcement agencies are stepping up enforcement efforts this Labor Day weekend.
“Throughout the weekend, when more people will be in for the unofficial end to the summer river season, we’ll have extra patrols as part of our Selective Traffic Enforcement Program,” said David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator.
The STEP program, federally funded through the Texas Department of Transportation, provides extra NBPD officers at various times throughout the year.
“They will be looking out for distracted drivers, speeders, drunk drivers, those not wearing seat belts, and those who disregard traffic signals and markings at busy intersections,” Ferguson said. “It’s all part of an effort to make New Braunfels streets safer.
“We’re encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up, slow down, put the phone down, and of course, never drink and drive.”
Comal County Sheriff Office will also have deputies on the lookout throughout the weekend.
“We will have extra patrols out and several teams working along the Guadalupe River,” said Jennifer Smith, CCSO communications coordinator. “We’ll also have extra Jet Ski patrols out on Canyon Lake.”
Smith said extra CCSO patrols will also be focused on the usually busy intersection of Farm-to-Market Roads 306 and 2673 during the weekend.
TxDOT said during the 2018 Labor Day weekend, 328 crashes involved motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to eight deaths and 25 serious injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety also announced it will have additional troopers patrolling state highways this weekend.
The Texas Department of Public Safety offers these tips for safe holiday travel:
• Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.
• Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.
• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.
• Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
• Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
• Report road hazards or suspicious happenings to the nearest law enforcement agency.
• Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.
• Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions in Texas, visit https://drivetexas.org.
