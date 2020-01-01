Summer, Schlitterbahn and New Braunfels just go together — but that combination got a shock this summer when it was announced in June that an Ohio-based company would buy Schlitterbahn’s New Braunfels and Galveston parks in a $261 million deal.
The change in ownership should mean that there are bright times ahead for Schlitterbahn lovers, the local Henry family said in a statement announcing the deal.
“While it’s a difficult decision, after several challenging years, we believe that our team, communities, guests, and fans are going to enjoy what lies ahead,” the Henry family said, alluding to the legal difficulties Schlitterbahn has dealt with after the death of a 10-year-old boy at the Kansas City location in 2016.
