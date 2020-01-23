New Braunfels residents may see fictional characters and funny costumes race by during the second annual Love the Run You’re With 5k on Feb. 8.
Comal Fit, a part of Comal ISD, is presenting the run to encourage participants to grab those they love — from spouses to beloved pets — and to dress up as their favorite duo to celebrate Valentine’s Day while also spreading heart health awareness.
“We had some Dallas Cowboys duos and like Sonny & Cher, so yeah people get pretty creative,” said Micaeli Smith, Comal ISD director for PE/Health/Wellness.
The Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union sponsors the race.
Last year’s race even had a whole family, including the baby, dress up as bananas, Smith said with a laugh.
Funds raised from the race will go back into the community to promote wellness through the Comal Fit program, Smith said.
Last year’s race saw mpre than 100 participants, but it was a chilly February day which likely deterred many runners, Smith said.
and 150 runners,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, last year the weather was a bit rough so I was excited about those that came out to help Comal Fit, and hopefully it’ll stay warm this year.”
The race consists of three events, for which participants can register themselves or family members for. Early registration is until Feb. 1, with a $15 entry fee. The fee increases to $25 from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7.
It is a $30 entry fee for race-day registration, which starts at 8 a.m. along with the Heart Healthy Wellness Expo. Comal ISD employees and students get a $5 discount on any race.
The events include a general 5k run/walk at 9 a.m., a coinciding Comal ISD staff race at 9 a.m. and a Kids-K at 10 a.m. that avoids crossing roads.
The awards ceremony will be at 10:15 a.m. following the conclusion of the events, with categories including prizes for Best Costume and Overall Male and Female Winners (5K).
There are first-place medals for men and women in each age group: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64, 65 and up.
Participants can register online at Athletic Guild by searching for “Love the Run You’re With 5k presented by Comal Fit.” Race T-shirts and packets can be picked up at U-Run off Landa Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.
The routes all start in Landa Park at Pavillion 4 near Landa Park Dance Slab.
Participants will run along Landa Park Street and cross the Comal River. Participants will run along the river and in between the Landa Park Miniature Golf and New Braunfels Bavarian Murals area.
They will then go up Elizabeth Avenue and turn right on Klingemann Street starting a loop around North Union Avenue, up Dallas Street, then left on North Houston Avenue and then left again on West Edgewater Terrace.
Runners will then go back down Elizabeth Street following the route back.
“We’re really excited, it was a fun event last year and a great opportunity for people to have an affordable, low cost opportunity to get out and get moving with their family and gather information on heart health,” Smith said.
The Love the Run You’re With 5k by Comal Fit is not affiliated with the national Love the Run You’re With 5K by Pacers Running in Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2un6EJy.
