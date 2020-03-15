Domestic violence takes a toll on its victims, but the people who help those victims navigate the trauma and pain also have to take steps to take care of themselves
The Crisis Center of Comal County and the New Braunfels Victim Liaison staff do all they can to help while checking in on their own mental health and stress levels.
Staff focuses on best practices to help each victim and encourages them to look toward a hopeful future.
“I did not come into this type of field to have a mansion in the future,” said CCC case manager Jon Williams. “I think we all want to be able to make a living but we also want a job that has a lot of purpose to it.”
Secondary Traumatic Stress and the
Workload
The University of Texas at Austin’s Domestic Violence Institute conducted a 2017 survey of service providers, advocates and other helpers of domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
According to the Victim Services Occupation, Information, and Compensation Experiences Survey, the most common direct service positions are legal advocates called case managers.
“(Interpersonal violence) and sexual assault professionals have been highlighted as some of the most at-risk groups for occupational stress such as burnout, secondary traumatic stress, and compassion fatigue,” the survey said.
Williams helps domestic violence and sexual assault victims, goes to court with victims and provides free legal aid. This may be for protective orders and restraining orders.
He has random spikes in cases throughout the year. Typically he meets with every client or family at least once a week or more. He also has 18 1-hour sessions a week with clients to casually discuss their case.
If clients cannot meet during the week, he meets on evenings and weekends and communicates via email.
“When it kicks up into high gear it can be very overwhelming,” Williams said. “It’s almost like each client has a series of fires to put out in their lives when they come in with that crisis.”
When closely following a victim’s legal and emotional journey, staff are not immune to those feelings. He said it is especially difficult when hearing the victim’s backstory and how they got here.
“You can offer a sympathetic ear but you can’t go back and change all the trauma they experience,” Williams said. “There are so many ups and downs emotionally for the clients and parallel with that for the staff as well.”
Williams said focusing on tangible help gives meaning to his job despite the emotions and hefty workload.
“You’ve gone through your own traumas in your own life and you’ve worked to overcome those and want to pay it forward by helping people going through similar traumas or different ones,” Williams said.
Omar Wright is a CCCC legal advocate and a crisis advocate. He said the job is challenging but not as challenging as what victims experience.
“This can be emotionally draining but we all go through our own personal situations or our own personal trials and tribulations,” Wright said. “But I try to look at it as if there’s someone who always has it worse than I do.”
For those interested in this field, Williams advises people work through their own trauma before helping others.
“If you don’t work through everything and all the things you’ve been through, that’s going to come into the interactions with all these other clients,” Williams said. “It can cause it to where you’re over sympathizing with the clients or not sympathizing enough. I’ve seen that kind of both sides.”
Coping and De-Stressing
Lindsey Murray started as a crime victim liaison with the New Braunfels Police Department six years ago. She gave out her cell number to victims and responded to late night calls when she was off work.
For this field and similar ones, a common mistake is bringing the work home and not letting victims be independent.
“Sometimes you got to learn to cut ties because you want to give your victim the tools to succeed,” Murray said. “You can’t do everything for them. A lot of advocates, it’s easier because we know what we’re doing — just to do it for them — but it’s not setting them up with realistic expectations.”
Murray and another victim liaison, Priscilla Drozd, work closely together to handle their stress.
“We rely a lot on each other for self-care,” Murray said. “If we’re frustrated or we’re upset about something, we’re really good at bouncing it off one another which is very helpful.”
Wright said CCCC allows one paid hour a week for clients to de-stress, such as taking a walk or getting a pedicure.
“It may be movies or I’ll go out to a restaurant,” Wright said. “I do get pedicures and sometimes I’ll go by myself just to waste time. I also get massages monthly.”
Williams said he never talks about the cases and doesn’t bring his work home.
“Everybody is different but I don’t go home and pour all of this out to my wife or anything,” Williams said. “I just go home and I’ll put the TV or Netflix on and just shut my brain off.”
At the End of the Day
CCCC client advocate Andree Seeger, 61, has worked with the center for 7 years.
Always beaming with a smile and energetic attitude, she loves being “Santa Claus” for clients by bringing them items like purses and clothes.
“I’m the one that gets to find that stuff and give it to them,” she said. “I have the best job.”
Williams, Wright and Seeger said they enjoy their jobs and are self-motivated by how they can help those in desperate need. Seeger said she gave a donated bike to a victim who needed it for work, and it made all the difference.
“We got to call the lady and say ‘We got a bike for you, and in your favorite color,’” Seeger said. “She was crying, she was so excited.”
Since clients have low self-esteem from being beaten down by family or partners and they settle for the bare minimum, Seeger said. But Seeger said she always wants the very best for them, such as when a client took a jacket with ripped pockets.
“They want what we want,” Seeger said. “They’ve been treated so poorly.”
A way to cope with trauma is to focus on the present, and Seeger said she instills hope in victims.
“All of us try to reinforce ‘Hey are you working on your goals’ or ‘You’ve got your job interview today,’” Seeger said. “We get real excited for them and tell them ‘That’s great!’”
