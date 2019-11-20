Teams from the New Braunfels Police Department, New Braunfels Fire Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office will compete in Blue Santa/Green Santa Annual Charity Softball games on Saturday at the New Braunfels Little League complex at 3565 Loop 337.
The ninth annual event is the signature fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of New Braunfels benefiting the NBPD’s Blue Santa program and CCSO’s Green Santa programs.
NBPD’s Blue Santa program is administered by the New Braunfels Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association; the Green Santa program is managed by CCSO staffers and assisted by the Comal County Citizens Sheriff’s Alumni Association. Both annually combine to present more than 1,200 Christmas gifts to underprivileged city residents.
Tickets, $5 each, are available at the NBPD, CCSO and NBFD offices. Teams from the police and sheriff’s office will play at 4 p.m., with the winner facing defending champion NBFD at 5 p.m.
