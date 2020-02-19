The city of New Braunfels and Comal County are hosting a household hazardous waste collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the City Hall parking lot, 550 Landa St. in New Braunfels.
Participants must enter from the Laurel Lane side of the parking lot. The line queues up Laurel Lane, and then goes left on Wood Road toward Clearfield Drive. The last car in line at noon will be the last assisted.
Residents can drop off items such as paint, gasoline, insecticide or bleach. Items should not be mixed and transported only in car trunks or truck beds; if possible they should be contained in their original, properly sealed and labeled containers. Individual liquid waste containers cannot exceed 5 gallons; trailer loads will not be accepted in order to minimize wait times.
Not all items will be accepted. Prohibited items include ammunition, explosives, flares, fireworks, compressed natural gas cylinders, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, commercial waste, tires, trash and electronics.
Participants are advised to bring drinking water and/or snacks in case of extended wait times. The Comal County Recycling Center, 281 Resource Drive, accepts tires, green waste and other recyclables and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
For more, call 830-221-4040 or visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org/hhw for a list of accepted items at the event or to sign up for the Solid Waste and Recycling’s Keep Me Informed app; or call Comal County at 830-221-1100 or visit the county website at www.comalcountytx.com/hhw.htm.
