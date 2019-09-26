A tiff involving teenagers led to Tuesday afternoon’s brief car chase, which ended with the arrest of an 18-year-old Katy woman after her release from a New Braunfels hospital.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said the investigation continues into the incident, which began with a verbal spat in front of a residence in the Dove Crossing neighborhood around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Police responded to reports of a female being forced into a vehicle by a male, and when officers arrived, the vehicle took off in a dark gray Nissan passenger car.
“The preliminary results of the investigation indicate that three people inside the suspect vehicle were all known to each other,” Ferguson said.
Inside the vehicle were a 16-year-old male, an 18-year old female and a 14-year-old female. The driver of the car failed to respond when police tried to initiate a traffic stop. It led police around the neighborhood at a high rate of speed, with items being thrown from the car, police said.
After it nearly crashed into another vehicle an NBPD officer fired his weapon and struck one of the vehicle’s tires. When the car attempted to cross a median and turn around, another officer’s car forced it into a tree on County Line Road, successfully disabling the vehicle.
Ferguson said the driver, 18-year old Madison Munoz of Katy, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Resolute Hospital before she was taken to Comal County Jail, where she was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle. She remained in the county lockup under $4,000 bond Wednesday afternoon.
The 16-year-old male from San Antonio, a passenger in the car, had been sought on a juvenile directive to apprehend a warrant issued out of Bexar County. He was also treated for non-life threatening injuries at Resolute before being transported to Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center. A 14-year -old female from San Antonio, the third vehicle occupant, was uninjured. Ferguson said no charges are expected to be filed against her.
“The investigation into the entire incident is ongoing by the New Braunfels Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and additional charges may be pending,” he added.
The entire incident lasted only about five minutes, Ferguson said, though West County Line Road between Chartwell Avenue and Drawbridge Trail was closed for about five hours as police conducted the on-site investigation.
The incident occurred a few miles from New Braunfels Independent School District’s nearby County Line, Walnut Springs and Memorial elementary schools and adjacent to the back entrance to Fischer Park.
“There were no other school children or pedestrians involved, but it was a very dangerous situation — involving a car that was driving erratically and speeding through a neighborhood where it could have potentially endangered the public,” Ferguson said. “That’s why we ended the pursuit in the manner that we did. It’s a credit to our officers for ended it as quickly as possible.”
