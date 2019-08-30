New Braunfels resident Clint Rutledge mentions leadership a lot.
It’s something he learned from his father, a former football coach for Judson High School.
If you don’t already know, Rutledge’s father is the legendary “Rocket Man,” D. W. Rutledge, who led JHS to four state titles and went 198-31-5 for 17 seasons.
The high school even has a stadium named after him.
Thus, Rutledge, an only child, said he was blessed with great parents.
“A lot of direction and discipline in our life pretty much revolved around high school football,” he said. “And so I’ve learned a lot playing sports growing up. Every sport I can play I played and went all the way up to play for my dad and Judson.”
He attributes his work ethic to his parents, as well. He said his mother would have preferred to be a stay-at-home mom, but they didn’t have a lot of money on a coach’s salary. So, she worked full time.
“I don’t know that anybody has more of a big servant heart than her,” Rutledge said. “She would work all day, come home, cook dinner, clean the house and made sure everybody had what they needed for the next day, go to bed, get up, start all over,” Rutledge said. “She was constantly serving, but that’s the way she shows you that she loves you.”
His father’s passion was what he called, “Coaching to change lives.”
“So he was all about using sports to teach kids life lessons,” Rutledge said. “So he was really big on coaching character for a sport and he was always reading and studying and learning, motivational techniques, things he could to help his kids learn what it is to live a good life.”
Rutledge played just about every sport in high school, baseball, basketball, and football. Then he turned his focus to mainly football and baseball.
That included playing for his father at JHS as a quarterback and winning two state championships.
“You know, he was ahead of his time in the coaching world,” he said.
After high school, he attended and graduated Baylor University, where he double-majored in history and English, since he was going into education.
He also joined the Kappa Sigma fraternity and participated in the Freshman Leadership Organization.
Baylor was also where he met his wife, Jamie.
They had been friends all the way through school, and she was the sweetheart of his fraternity.
Rutledge was getting ready for his last semester of college, and was starting his student teaching and coaching, when one of his friends suggested he asked Jamie out.
“I said, ‘That’s a good idea,’ and so I asked her out.”
They dated for several months, but he immediately knew that she was the one. She was a year behind him when he graduated in December. By March he asked her to marry him.
The following December, she graduated and then drove from Waco to Fort Worth that same day.
“We had our rehearsal dinner that night and then got married the next day,” he said.
They got married in the Keller area, where Jamie was from, and her grandfather was the pastor who conducted the ceremony.
After graduating from Baylor, his first job was at Keller High School, where he coached freshman football and girls soccer, and taught history for a year.
Afterward, he moved to Judson where he coached with his father for a year before the elder Rutledge left to take over the Texas High School Coach Association. He continued to coach at Judson for another five years after that. Then he left coaching to go into real estate in New Braunfels, which he has been doing for the last 16 years.
He wrote a book called “The Classroom,” which quickly became a bestseller on Amazon.
Rutledge said his father kept all of those life-changing lessons kept in big black binders.
One was called “The Classroom.”
“I started thinking, ‘You really need to create a story around that,’” he said.
He came up with a story about a guy who was 20 years removed from high school, down on his luck and struggling.
His boss takes him aside and says he would have to let him go unless he can change. He gives him a day to go to the last place where he had a sense of purpose.
“See if you can reach into that, because I know you got it in you,” the boss tells the man.
The man ends up at his old high school and steps back into the old gym where he discovers a black notebook lying on the ground –notes from “The Classroom, which was the elder Rutledge’s notebook.
The man reads the book, relearns the lessons and realizes how applicable they are.
Rutledge wears more hats now. In addition to selling real estate, he opened a baseball/softball facility called D-Bat.
He also travels to do speaking engagements and is currently working on a new book as well as a new video series for coaches dealing with social issues such as suicide, mental health and dating violence.
“I interviewed experts in those areas and we talked about how coaches could be a part of the solution for kids today dealing with all those issues,” he said.
That project, which he’s most excited about right now, will be rolling out at the beginning of October.
As for the city of New Braunfels, Rutledge said he loves the people that he and his family have gotten to know over the last 20 years.
“We love our church and the people there, and I love the community in terms of being involved with the chamber the way the chamber does things and the way they lead,” Rutledge said. “You know, our community, the leadership programs obviously because I’m so involved with them, and I think that’s a really good program.
He also likes traditions such as Wuertzel Fest, WurstFest and the Christmas tree lighting.
“It feels like a small town in America should feel,” he said.
He does a lot of work with the chamber, and he’s involved at the monthly adult Leadership New Braunfels and Youth Leadership New Braunfels, where he speaks.
He was on a steering committee that dealt with the design and planning of Das Rec, and he used to be on the board of New Braunfels Christian Academy.
Award wise, he won the Jesse B. Orozco Leadership Award, he was Team Captain on the 1993 State Championship Team, 1st Team All City in football and baseball, he was inducted into the Judson ISD Hall of Honor in 2017, and in 2014 he won the New Braunfels Chamber Chair of the Board Award for Youth Development.
In his free time, Rutledge said he’s all about family, spending time with his wife and kids –daughters Raylee, 16, and Reese, 6, and son, Ryder, 14.
They travel if they can, and he enjoys watching sports and playing golf.
He also likes to hunt, and he also enjoys reading.
“I’m always studying, trying to find new stories for my speaking stuff,” he said.
All of these hobbies, plus the ones where he and his family participate in New Braunfels traditions, are all the aspects he loves about the town.
“Getting to walk around WurstFest and see friends and their families and their kids how they’re growing, and you know it’s really a neat environment and a great place to raise a family.”
