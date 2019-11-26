If you’re hitting the road for grandma’s this Thanksgiving it’s best to have already left.
Wednesday and Sunday are forecast as the worst travel days during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday period, with millions expected to travel by car, plane, train, bus and cruise ship.
The American Automobile Association predicts 55.3 million Americans will engage in Thanksgiving travel, a 1.6 million-person increase from last year and the second-highest since AAA began recording data in 2000.
“Millions of thankful Americans are starting the holiday season off right with a Thanksgiving getaway,” said Paula Twidale, AAA Travel vice president, who added the strong economy “is motivating Americans to venture out in near-record numbers.”
Taking to the skies
The number of passengers expected to fly this Thanksgiving holiday is predicted to be record-breaking, as more than 26.8 million passengers and crew members are expected to pass through security screening checkpoints between Nov. 22 and Monday, Dec. 2.
“While the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has projected that nationally, we’re projecting 300,000 passengers flying in and out,” said Rich Stinson, strategic communications manager at San Antonio International Airport.
Derick Hackett, senior public information specialist at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said it is expecting around 50,000 daily passengers during the period.
Both said the peak travel days will be Wednesday and Sunday.
“We advise passengers to arrive two hours before your flight — especially between 5-8 a.m.; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and 3:30-5:30 p.m.,” Hackett said. “It gives time for passengers to navigate construction on State Highway 71 in front of the airport, park, check in and go through security before arriving at gates before their boarding time.”
No active construction areas are around San Antonio’s airport, though Stinson advises that passengers prepare for the unexpected.
“But because we are San Antonio and it’s a holiday period, they should arrive two hours prior to boarding — because there’s always things you can’t forecast,” he said.
Both airports added new features since last Thanksgiving season.
“The Austin airport has expanded parking with a new 6,000 space parking garage; moved the rideshare and taxi pick-up locations to relieve congestion on the airport roadways, and opened the nine-gate expansion,” Hackett said. “Every concession and food concept has been updated or renovated.”
Stinson said SAIA’s parking now has 9,000 spaces in four garages and its cell phone parking lot, located off Airport Boulevard before the Terminal 1 drive-up, has a electronic billboard updated with real-time arrivals, departures and gate information.
While nothing can be done about the weather, impacts elsewhere can affect local arrivals and takeoffs, Hackett and Stinson said. Both said updates are available at airport websites.
Hitting the road
Wednesday afternoon and Sunday afternoon will be the worst times for those traveling by car, according to INRIX, a global transportation analytics company that predicts major delays throughout the week — especially on Wednesday when a mix of commuters and travelers will make some trips take up to four times longer.
“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” said Trevor Reed, INRIX transportation analyst. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”
For the majority of Americans, AAA expects gas prices to be fairly similar to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday, which averaged $2.57.
The Texas Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety are cautioning drivers to take their time, avoid alcohol, and get plenty of rest before starting on their journeys.
“As we gather with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, you will play a key role in keeping everyone safe as you travel on our roadways this holiday,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “We urge drivers to celebrate the holiday responsibly by obeying traffic laws and monitoring weather conditions when traveling.”
Troopers have stepped up enforcement patrols through Sunday, looking for drivers ignoring the Move Over, Slow Down law, not wearing seat belts, speeding, DWI and other traffic violations.
During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday, troopers issued more than 74,000 traffic citations and warnings, including 956 seat belt and child safety restraint citations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 337 DWI arrests, 244 fugitive arrests and 213 felony arrests.
Drivers must pull over under the Move Over or Slow Down law that mandates a one-lane buffer zone between traffic and police, fire, EMS, TxDOT and tow trucks responding to roadway incidents. Through Oct. 31, DPS troopers have issued 23,611 citations and warnings to violators this year.
DPS reminds drivers involved in non-injury crashes to move drivable vehicles off main traffic lanes. The stranded vehicles not only increase congestion but increases chances of being hit by other vehicles on roadways.
