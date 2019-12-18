The McKenna Foundation gifted New Braunfels Salvation Army $63,578.43 on Monday afternoon, at a time the Salvation Army is desperately in need of funds.
The gift from McKenna, which will eliminate the Salvation Army’s mortgage debt, is a huge relief, said Major Roman Leal, head of the New Braunfels Salvation Army — but there is still more to do.
“This is exciting to know this is a weight lifted, to know we have a roof over our heads to help others have a roof over their head,” Leal said. “This helps alleviate some stress, but it doesn’t take away from the need we have this holiday season.”
At the latest count, the Salvation Army is $30,000 behind in its fundraising efforts for the year. A late Thanksgiving narrowed the gap before Christmas and caused the Salvation Army to lose bell-ringing days.
“While this donation is significant and we are so very thankful, we’re hoping to catch up because we don’t want to break even for the year, we want to get ahead,” Leal said.
The decision to eliminate the New Braunfels Salvation Army’s mortgage debt came from McKenna’s board.
“At our McKenna Foundation board meeting this month, our board voted to gift our local Salvation Army funds,” said Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation. “This $63,578 will save them $4,000 per month, which they can now use to help the community.”
The gift was unsolicited and was a way to say thank you to the Salvation Army for all it does for the New
Braunfels community, Jewell said.
“We hope this gift can help offset their deficit,” Jewell said.
Robb Webb, Salvation Army area commander for San Antonio, was present at the check presentation and said the gift is timely for the season.
“McKenna has been a tremendous supporter and we are blessed to have them,” Webb said. “This extra blessing they bestowed upon our New Braunfels location was an unexpected extra blessing.”
Hopefully this gift will be used to help Salvation Army continue to expand and extend its services throughout New Braunfels and Comal County, Jewell said.
“This is in anticipation of you all doing more,” Jewell said.
The Salvation Army is still hoping to find volunteers to be bell ringers before Christmas, and it’s not too late to register, Leal added.
People can register online to become a bell ringer at RegisterToRing.com.
For more information about the local Salvation Army and how to help, visit www.salvationarmynewbraunfels.org.
