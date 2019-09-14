Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce officials deemed this year’s game show themed trade show a “big winner.”
The 31st annual business trade show was held Tuesday and Wednesday at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, and featured more than 100 booths where vendors were able to show off their products and services.
The show kicked off Tuesday, Sept. 10 with a sneak preview night, which featured complimentary beer, wine and cocktails, a silent auction and more.
“My favorite part is always the sneak peak night because everybody comes out and get caught up in all the fun,” said Rusty Brockman, community relations for the Cemex New Braunfels location and event participant. ”It’s a good community business development.”
It continued through Wednesday, Sept. 11 with the day show, which featured lunch, a scavenger hunt, and a happy hour.
“This year’s trade show went really great,” said Laurie Wehring, vice president of leadership and small business programs for the chamber. “Attendance numbers were right where we were hoping — about 650 for sneak preview night and for the day show we had about 750.”
Participants got very into the game show theme this year, Wehring said. Wheels, plinkos and more dotted the aisles for attendees to check out.
“So, so many booths had games and people were bringing their kids and having a great time,” Wehring said. “You could just hear happy screaming and yelling, and just the sound of winning all around.”
First time event participant Matt Gandrud, owner of Matt Gandrud State Farm, said the event was a great chance to meet new people in the community.
“We saw a lot of familiar faces present, but met a lot of great new folks as well,” Gandrud said. “I thought it was a very beneficial event for the business community.”
The purpose of the tradeshow was to provide an opportunity for area businesses to market their products and services, Wehring said.
“It did that well,” Wehring said. “We heard a lot of people tell us they made some great networking connections this year.”
Wehring commended the trade show committee for putting together the event so well and for keeping it both lively and entertaining.
“The committee works really hard, they do amazing work,” Wehring said. “We will do a wrap up meeting later in the next month to go over the data.”
Grand prize winners from the two-day event were as follows:
Sneak Preview Grand Prizes:
• Cruise Planners 4 Day Carnival Cruise - Debbie Howelton-Wilson
• JP Kesselring Farmers Insurance $500 VISA Gift Card - Jerry Sauceda, The NEW Group
Day Show Prizes:
• Moody Bank $1000 VISA Gift Card - Susan Lammers, no Co. listed
• New Braunfels Mattress Co. Designer Mattress - Dolly Arambula, no Co. listed
Large Booth Decoration Winners (50+ employees):
• 3rd: Amegy Bank
• 2nd: New Braunfels Regional Rehabilitation Center
• 1st: Prosperity Bank
Small Booth Decoration Winners:
• 3rd: Feller Roofing
• 2nd: The NEW Group
• 1st: Matt Gandrud State Farm
