Six years of experience welcomed new blood Tuesday as New Braunfels entered a new era.
Rusty Brockman, Jason Hurta and James Blakey were sworn in to succeed Mayor Barron Casteel, Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Council Member Wayne Peters and District 6 Council Member Leah Garcia, which the city charter prohibited from serving a third consecutive three-year term on New Braunfels City Council.
The newcomers, sworn by Comal County Court at-Law No. 2 Judge Charles Stephens, join incumbents Shane Hines, Justin Meadows, Harry Bowers and Matthew Hoyt, representing council Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Together, they comprise the first all-male city council since 1992-93. Meadows, elected in 2016 and now senior council member, was unanimously elected to succeed Peters as mayor pro tem.
Each of the new council members were joined by their wives, children, and, in Brockman’s case, grandchildren, as they took their oaths. The new council heaped praise upon the outgoing members, presenting Peters, Garcia and Casteel with plaques commemorating their service.
In his last act, Casteel surprised City Manager Robert Camareno with a plaque commending him for his assistance. The former mayor said it just wasn’t because of Camareno’s help during his mayoral terms, but in righting the city’s ship in seven years as city manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.