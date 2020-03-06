The Comal Independent School District on Thursday said it has fired the bus driver accused of seating students on her school bus according to their race.
Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, said the driver assigned to a route serving Danville Middle and Morningside Elementary schools was terminated Thursday.
“After conducting a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred on the morning of Feb. 24 on bus No. 420, the district has terminated the driver’s employment based on a demonstrated lack of due diligence and professional judgment when instituting discipline,” Stanford said Thursday afternoon.
The driver had been on unpaid leave since Tuesday, Feb. 25 after the district’s preliminary investigation, in which she admitted to assigning seats based on student behavior during a ‘noisemaking’ incident on the bus the previous Thursday.
The driver, a white woman, seated about eight students, all African American, directly behind her on the bus. The district said its formal probe, which included statements from students on the bus and reviews of videos both days, indicated the driver failed to follow the same procedures and led to erroneous identifications of some of the students.
“The bus driver’s failure to do her due diligence in investigating the behavior of students on (Thursday) Feb. 20 resulted in the disciplining of students on (Monday) Feb. 24 who had not been guilty of misconduct,” Stanford said.
The district’s transportation department conducted the investigation that reviewed the Feb. 20 incident that occurred during the bus route to Danville from the Magnolia Springs subdivision.
“There were some students seated in the middle of the bus area who were making noises,” Stanford said. “As the noises got louder, she (the driver) asked them to stop. She called ahead to the school and asked for an administrator to meet the bus when it arrived.”
“The administrator spoke with the kids and that was that,” he added. “The driver didn’t drive the bus that afternoon or (that) Friday.”
The district said the following Monday, the driver recognized some who she thought were participants in earlier incident and directed them to sit in the first two rows right behind her. However some later told parents they had been singled out because of their race, and those parents then went to district administrators.
Stanford said Jessica Fischer, the district’s transportation director, conducted the investigation. Its findings were reviewed by other administrators, which included Marie Kuehler, executive director of human resources and customer service, Mike McCullar, assistant superintendent of school operations and Superintendent Andrew Kim, who was out of town and not available for comment Thursday.
Stanford said there was no evidence the driver ever used racial slurs or yelled at the students. He said any such indication would have led to the driver’s immediate dismissal.
“If she verbally done that — the preliminary investigation would have ended with her termination,” he said. “But there was nothing in (both incidents) that indicated that she overtly said anything of a racist nature.”
The driver had worked for the district for four years, officials said.
