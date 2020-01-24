Comal County Commissioners granted a rare exception to the county’s platting process on Thursday, approving a special request that reversed an amended plat filed years ago.
They approved a request that will reunite a 4-acre family-owned lot in The Summit Estates at Fischer subdivision, which had been re-platted as 2-acre plots. It also revised the amended plat to reflect the parcel descriptions outlined in the original subdivision plat filed with the county.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said the reversal spares the family the cost of resurveying the property through a vacate/replat process that can cost $10,000 or more. But, he said, Thursday’s action could set a precedent others might seek to exploit in the future.
“We need to consider two things with this, because this action does un-do an amended plat,” Hornseth said. “I think we should state it as an exception and require future requests meet two conditions — that they meet minimum lot size requirements, and that they revert back to terms described in the original plat.”
Hornseth said he receives “two or three” requests from similar families out to do the right thing. However, some might use it to annex smaller lots, as defined by the county, and combine all of them into larger lots.
“There will be some confusion with this in the beginning, because it doesn’t technically create new lots. But what we’re allowing is portions of lots being conveyed by metes and bounds descriptions,” Hornseth said.
Hornseth said his office would keep an eye on all plat reversals approved by commissioners court.
“I think we should do what we can to make government easy to get along with,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said. “If we have a legal way that can save folks some money, we should do that. But to avoid (exploitation) I’ve always voted for them to vacate and replat … But I support this.”
Commissioners on Thursday approved a change order for the new jail, filed by project contractor Yates/Sundt Joint Venture. The company will eat the $84,249 cost of installing and removing mats for cranes at the construction site through its contingency in the project.
Yates/Sundt officials said this latest change order, which originated May 29 and postdated Nov. 16, 2019, won’t affect its March 11 target date to complete the jail. Hornseth said the company plans to submit another change order, involving eight expenses, and possibly
others before construction wraps.
Commissioners approved project agreements to share project costs for improvements to Jumbo Evans and Hidden Valley sports parks with youth clubs, respectively Bulverde Little League and Canyon Lake Football Association. The county is picking up all but a percentage for constructing a water storage tank, lighting upgrades and bleachers; both youth clubs will pay a percentage.
Commissioners took no action on issuing another ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas. County Judge Sherman Krause lifted the previous ban Jan. 17, but mindful that recent rains weren’t enough, he asked commissioners to revisit it next week.
Commissioners on Thursday also approved:
• Construction of roads and storm water drainage improvements a portion of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision and released the associated construction surety; an amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Mystic Shores subdivision.
• Named Whitewater Way for a private road near the intersection of Farm-t-Market Road 2673 and FM 306.
• Reappointed Krause as county representative to the Bexar Metro 9-1-1 board of directors for a two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2021.
• Submission of the county’s 2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant application with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
• Acceptance of a $58,503 grant from Criminal Alien Assistance Program to support incarceration costs of undocumented criminal aliens during the 2019 program year.
• Renewing interlocal agreements with Creek View Veterinary Clinic for veterinary services for sheriff’s office K-9 deputies and animals boarded by the county; and the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area for animal control facilities.
• Appointments of Leonard Greg Jones and Jay Young as unpaid reserve deputy constables in Precinct 4.
Commissioners’ next meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 30 in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
