Comal County’s 2020 budget was approved on Thursday, but not without some last-minute exchanges on the new pay scale for county employees.
Before commissioners green-lighted the final proposal — which totaled $110,960,722 after amendments — proposed pay for county law enforcement officers and staffers came under fire.
“I think that the salaries should reflect fairness and equality in the budget. We were told that the salaries on the step scales would be based on their years in that position,” said Lt. Mark Long, president of the Comal County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. “But that is not what is happening. Instead, there are 149 sheriff’s office employees who are not being placed in those steps based on the years they have in that position.”
The county’s new step plan will grant most employees pay hikes of 4% effective Jan. 1, with 4% raises and step level increases every two years, on top of commissioner-approved cost-of-living adjustments.
The 2020 budget appropriates nearly $6.8 million for new and reclassified county positions included in the new formula, which introduces a new law enforcement exempt pay group and will raise starting pay for patrol officers from $47,050 in 2019 to $52,956 next year.
Long, in a series of Herald-Zeitung articles addressing salaries and benefits for city and county first responders, welcomed the revisions, saying they will “significantly” narrow the disparity between county pay and salaries offered in New Braunfels, San Marcos and Hays County.
On Thursday he asked commissioners for a measure to correct recent disparities.
“A six-year sergeant is being paid the same as a first-year sergeant. Six-year patrol deputies are being paid the same as a one-year deputy. It’s the same with corporals, detectives and (those) in corrections,” he said. “It seems to me that the court is saying that seasoned officers are valued the same as a new hire, and that cannot be the case.
“We just want an explanation of why this is happening and what we can do to fix it. Week after week, I see how much we have in reserve in the general fund, and see us spend $800,000 to tear down a building or $1 million for a concession stand and restrooms for a sports park.”
Judge Sherman Krause commended the year-long effort, spearheaded by Human Relations Director Jerri Hettinger and Auditor Jessie Rahe, which led to the first comprehensive overhaul of county pay scales since 2007.
“I’m a little disappointed we had to sit and listen to what was talked about earlier,” Krause said. “What was mentioned was strictly related to pay, but there’s more to it than just pay and salaries that county employees get.
“We also listened to criticism about the amount of money spent on (county) projects, and over $100 million of that is going to a new jail and sheriff’s office, to provide better working space and environment for our law enforcement personnel.”
All county employees are afforded 100% payments for individual medical insurance premiums and contributions toward life insurance, short-term and long-term disability, and a 200% match for vested retirement plans.
Krause said law enforcement officers receive additional perks such as free vehicle use, free uniforms and protective equipment.
“The examples that (Long) addressed, the amounts of pay for six-year and first-year officers, are things that exist right now and existed last year – which is why we spent the last year working on a new compensation plan,” Krause said. “It wasn’t to go back and fix the problems from the past but to go forward with a new plan in 2020 and keep those things from happening in the future.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag took it one step further, citing the county’s $6 million commitment for emergency radio communications upgrades last year and funding 10 additional CCSO deputies in the 2020 budget.
“We could have bought a cheaper system or gone with what we had – which is hanging on by a thread,” he said. “And I don’t know how many years it’s been since we turned down a request for extra people, because we need more boots on the ground and out there serving the public.
“I think some of the comments were shortsighted and I think there’s some frustration, and I am too. But spend more on things not because we want to, but we have to.
“I think this pay scale is a good starting point – we need to be positive about that and move forward.”
Commissioners Donna Eccleston, Jen Crownover and Kevin Webb agreed.
“I think this pay scale will benefit our employees moving forward and it’s an excellent start,” Eccleston said. “When we are recruiting people, it shows we’ve taken the time to make sure we’re in line with other agencies competing for the same employees.”
No public comment preceded commissioners’ unanimous votes to approve the budget and salaries for elected officials, which will remain the same except for courts at-law justices, which state law mandates county pay to equal state-compensated district court judges.
Krause then held the first public hearing on the county’s proposed 2019 combined tax rate, which is 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. Two hearings are required on the proposed tax increase, which is nearly 2 cents per $100 more than the 2018 rate of 35.7921 cents.
The proposed 2019 effective tax rate is 32.0265 cents, with the rollback rate 38.6057 cents.
A second public hearing will be held Tuesday (commissioners will not meet Sept. 5); the vote to adopt the final tax rate is scheduled Sept. 19.
To access the video and Thursday’s meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
