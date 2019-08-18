The new school year will not begin for another week, but the Seguin Beauty School’s New Braunfels campus will help Comal County kids look their best ahead of schedule.
This will be the beauty school’s third year of cutting kids’ hair for free. Lidia Rodriguez, manager and head educator of SBS’s New Braunfels campus, said when they started three years ago, a friend approached her with the idea of giving free head cuts there, since they had the bigger building and more chairs.
“Sure, let’s try it,” she told him. “And it has been successful since.”
Last year, she said they had an estimated 105 kids come in and get their hair cut. It helps that not only her current students are involved, but former students come in to help as well. Some even traveled from as far as Corpus Christi.
They are cutting hair on a Sunday because most of the stylists and barbers all work on Saturday, and it’s one of their busiest days in the work week.
The haircuts will be for kids ages 5 to 12. Rodriguez said the reason they’re not cutting hair past the age of 12 is because most of the older kids already have stylist or barber they go to.
When parents and kids arrive, it will be on a first come first come first serve basis. There are no requests, so whoever is available will be the ones to cut or style the hair.
There will also be music provided by a disc jockey, and a local group of jeep enthusiast called NB Trail Team 6 will give away backpacks and schools supplies to kids who come in for a haircut.
“I think it's just a good feeling for all the kids, you know?” Rodriguez said. “As barbers and stylists and my students that are enrolled, it just feels good to give to get back to the community.”
The New Braunfels campus of Seguin Beauty School will start cutting hair at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 214 West San Antonio Street. One backpack per child present receiving a haircut, while supplies last.
For more information, called the SBS New Braunfels campus at (830) 620-1301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.