They work hard for the food, but so far, the feral felines at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area have not been hired.
Because of that, the New Braunfels Community Cat Coalition will be ending its working cat program soon.
“Basically, we’re trying to clear out what we have now,” said Jenna Peters, Trap, Neuter, Release, coordinator at HSNBA. “I don’t have a date for when to end the program, but if somebody is wanting a working or barn cat, we can get them one.”
People have been bringing in feral cats to the shelter, telling them they do not want the cat to return. However, the shelter is starting to get overcrowded.
There’s also not a high demand for working cats.
“We don’t like keeping the feral cats,” Peters said. “They’re used to roaming all the time, so they end up waiting months for somebody to adopt them.”
The Vacuum Effect
Peters said it’s safer to have the cat return to the location they know. When one cat — especially a dominant one — is gone, more cats will come to fill the void.
This is called the vacuum effect.
“What people don’t realize also is that there’s something obviously attracting them,” Peters said “Somebody’s feeding them.”
If someone is feeding a colony and not getting them fixed and released, Peters said they’re adding to the problem.
If someone is feeding a colony, the best way to serve the cats is by registering it. This will also satisfy the New Braunfels city ordinance.
According to Ordinance No. 2014-58: “It shall be unlawful for a person having charge, care, or ownership of a cat to fail to keep the cat from roaming beyond the boundaries of the person’s premises. It shall be an affirmative defense to prosecution under this Section that the cat is a Feral Cat in a Sponsor approved Trap, Neuter, and Return feral cat colony program.”
For cats attracted to a location, this is called a prime location. Usually, somebody may be feeding his or her outdoor cat and another cat will find it.
Chez Cat
One example of a prime location is restaurants.
“You’ll always find cats near a fast food restaurant because there’s food scraps in the dumpsters,” Peters said. “Behind any restaurant, there will be cats around because they’re digging through garbage cans.”
There are also rats around, so cats can take care of them as well.
“If you do have a restaurant why would you not have working cats around that are spayed and neutered?” Peters said. “Cats are natural hunters, some are better than others.”
She has people tell her they rarely see rats trying to getting into things or trying to get inside because of the working cats.
Additionally, people have been trapping and getting the feral cats neutered, but have not been returning them. The coalition has.
“You may as well keep the cats there,” Peters said. “They’re spayed and neutered, and people can have their own maintain colony.”
Helping felines
According to SaveACat.org, TNR — or trap, neuter, return — reduces colony size by handling the overpopulation.
Over time, the colony size will shrink because the cats can no longer produce.
Plus, the cats have been vaccinated, so chances of spreading diseases are lowered.
Another benefit to TNR is preventing sick kittens.
“I foster kittens year round,” Peters said. “We have a specific kitten season, but overall it never goes away because of the weather. People think it’s so cute, but the kittens being born outside have upper respiratory infection, these kittens are rough, they have flea anemia. It is not a good environment.”
Friendlies aren’t feral
Not only are people bringing in cats, people confuse a friendly stray for a feral cat.
“A lot of people get confused with our program thinking that feral is just an outside cat or a stray — but for us and how our programs works with our grants — is that feral isn’t a type, it’s an characteristic, which means wild,” Peters said. “It doesn’t mean aggressive, it means they prefer to not be around people. They’re like a wild animal and they rather do their own thing. So people will bring in friendlies, and that’s not what the grants are for.”
If someone finds a friendly stray, they will refer them to the Hill Country Animal League in Boerne. There, they can vaccinate, spay or neuter, as well as ear tip them (to let others know they have been spayed or neutered) for $25.
The cat must be in a trap when brought to the clinic, which people can rent free of charge at the HSNBA. They just have to bring a check for a deposit hold in case the trap is not returned. They cost $75 each.
The last thing the Cat Coalition and HSNBA want to do is euthanize.
Peters said TNR is a huge contributor for a shelter to have a no-kill status.
According to BestFriends.org, spay and neutering helps reduce the number of animals entering the shelters, and increases the animal’s chance of adoption or another purpose in a program.
A no-kill status is a 90% live outcome rate, which means only 10% of animals are euthanized.
Other resources
If people have questions regarding TNR, there is a Facebook group that people can join. It’s directly run by the Cat Coalition and monitored by someone on the board.
It’s strictly for feral TNR related topics only.
To adopt a working cat, or to volunteer for the New Braunfels Community Cat Coalition, visit nbcats.org to apply.
To join the New Braunfels Feral Cat Resources, visit http://bit.ly/2nmMuvA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.