Catherine Carter Land may only be 28, but as a successful documentary producer, involved New Braunfelser and adventurous hobbyist, Land has already made a mark for herself in the community.
Land, granddaughter of former state Rep. Carter Casteel and niece of New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel, was born and raised in New Braunfels.
“I graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2009 as the class president,” Land said. “My teacher, Jackie Simmons, got me interested in broadcast journalism, and got me onto the media track.”
After high school, Land attended Baylor University where she studied film and digital media. In college, Land was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, was in freshman class council, and was on the dean’s academic honor roll.
After receiving her degree in 2013, Land moved back to the New Braunfels area and scored an internship with News 4 WOAI.
“Right before I started, their facilities actually burned down,” Land said. “I was still able to do the internship there, but we had to do it offsite.”
Land served as an assistant producer for News 4 before moving back to New Braunfels, where she played an integral part in the creation of the wildlife documentary “Last of the Longnecks,” also titled “Walking with Giraffes.”
“I got to really become close with buddy, the giraffe at the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch that inspired the film,” Land said.
Land also worked as a field reporter on the “Elite Redfish Series,” she herself a hunter and fisher.
“I grew up hunting white-tail mostly,” Land said. “Another hobby I kind of picked up during that time is arrowhead collecting,” Land said, showing a small case full of sharpened flints.
Today Land is one of the three creators of Third Crossing Productions, a production company in which she works as the producer.
“We’re working on a film right now called ‘Beyond Rusinga’ about the work of Dr. Melissa Miskell and PINCC,” Land said.
The film will be about Miskell’s nonprofit work with PINCC, a non-profit she founded that provides overseas training to healthcare individuals in different countries to recognize cervical dysplasia, one of the first signs of cervical cancer.
“I’ve loved traveling the world and being outdoors, so getting to shoot these kinds of documentaries really marries the two,” Land said. “I love that no day is the same, everything is always changing and we move with it.”
Third Crossing Productions will also be the company that makes the city’s 175th anniversary video, a project also in the works, Land said.
“I am also the National Press Officer at the Circuit of the Americas,” Land said. “For that I oversee media accreditation, coordinate with media and manage the media center during our larger races.”
A 2019 Jaycees Rising Star, Land is a 2015 graduate of Leadership New Braunfels, a member of NB Next and of NB Women Go, Land said she always saw community service modeled strongly by her family.
“It’s always been a very important part of who we are,” Land said. “We are very close, and we love spending time together working for the community.”
A painter, scuba diver and world traveler, Land spends her free time trying out new hobbies and with friends and family.
“I love New Braunfels and our community,” Land said. “I’ve grown to really appreciate how special of a place it really is.”
