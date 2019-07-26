When Tristan Pendleton started going to theatre camp, he said he didn’t really like it at first.
But after a couple of days, it became fun.
Now, he has a part as Mr. Anderson in anti-bullying one act play, “Noteworthy.”
The play was written by local playwright Monica Michell, who has partnered with the New Braunfels Theatre Company (or IMPACT) and the YMCA to provide an opportunity for kids within the New Braunfels area.
It is also part of the Bully Proof Project, established in 2011 at Texas State University.
It is about a group of kids rehearsing the play, “The Three Billy Goats Gruff.” During rehearsal, a bully named Andonya terrorizes her castmates, while their director is oblivious to what’s happening in front of him.
Kortnee McDowell, executive director for the New Braunfels Theatre Company, said it’s a play within a play. When camp began on Monday morning, she and the other staffers performed “Noteworthy” in front of the kids.
After the performance, the staff had a discussion with the kids on what they saw, and asking them, “What would you really do? What would really work?”
A brainstorming session followed, allowing the kids to rework the play. Then the staff, consist of a professional team of actors from all over the state and South Dakota, reenacted some of the scenes chosen by the kids. Then, the kids told them how to fix the situation in each scene.
“You know kids training and education in school that this will happen, and that will happen, and, ‘Oh, if you speak up, it’ll make it okay,’” McDowell said. “There’s a line in the play that says, ‘This isn’t Sesame Street,’ like you can’t just make it all better.”
The play is also something new for the NBTC, or IMPACT, as they’re also called. The acronym stands for Inspiration Matters Performing Arts Community Troupe. McDowell said the new thing for the organization is not to perform a show, but to inspire mindfulness.
It was also a way to unify the community.
“Messages matter, inspiration matters,” McDowell said. “It’s doing meaningful theatre, impacting the community.”
Now for the rest of the week, they will teach the kids how to be in the play. On Friday, they will present the play to their parents.
The kids will also write their own ending, determining how to handle the bully.
“It’s kind of neat, because they’re utilizing the performing arts, and they’re getting to be in a play,” McDowell said. “But also, that artform is teaching them life skills that are so important and necessary.”
What also makes the YMCA and IMPACT partnership unique is that it’s not only for kids who are in theatre, it’s also for kids who have never been in a play or are unfamiliar with theatre as a whole.
The program is completely grant funded, so it’s available for kids whose parents may or may not have the time or resources to send them to a camp.
Since the YMCA is also grant-funded, this allows both nonprofits to provide this opportunity to kids who otherwise would not have the opportunity to participate in the performing arts.
“And that is a key to what we’re doing in this program,” McDowell said.
If all goes well, there is the possibility of having the camp as an afterschool program.
Allyson Evans, YMCA’s youth and family director of Greater San Antonio, said the nonprofit has four afterschool programs within the New Braunfels area.
“We’re not quite sure which schools would be able to support the program, based on age levels, based on the numbers of children participating in our program, but we’re still in the works with that,” Evans said.
The YMCA’s program with IMPACT is like their pilot. Right now, they are in the process of finding different pieces, such as what does and doesn’t work, or if there are things in the play they want to add or cut.
Once they figure it out, they can apply it to the afterschool setting.
But Evans said she does consider it a success.
“Just the feedback that we’re getting from the kids, the parents, and our staff as well,” Evans said. “Our staff are able to go on and engage in different parts of theatre, as well as different ones to interact with the kids.”
Pendleton said he would participate if the afterschool program happens.
“Because I had fun here, I would like to do it in my fifth-grade club, if there’s a fifth-grade club for that,” he said.
For more information or to find out about volunteering or donating, visit https://newbraunfelstheatre.com/ or contact Kortnee McDowell at newbraunfelstheatre@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.