Most New Braunfels and county residents will have three full days to enjoy everything connected with the start of the 126th Comal County Fair and Rodeo.
Friday will be a holiday all students and employees in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts civilian city and county employees – though it will be duty as usual for police, sheriff’s deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS units.
City Hall, the city’s municipal building on South Castell Avenue, Westside Community Center, Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices, Landa Recreation Center and Fischer Park Nature Education Center will be closed Friday; New Braunfels Public Library will be closed through Sunday.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will open at 1 p.m. Friday; Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will have normal hours through the weekend.
The city of New Braunfels will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal on Friday, but the city’s recycling center will be closed.
Comal County offices and Moe Schwab Recycling Center will be closed Friday and Saturday, the usual Friday recycling drop-off in Bulverde will not take place. County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde areas will be open throughout the weekend.
New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed Friday. Customers can report service problems and power outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center dispatch line at 629-4NBU (4628).
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices will be open Friday. U.S. Postal Service locations and mail delivery in New Braunfels and Comal County will continue as usual. Most area banks, retail outlets and grocery stores will be open, though some will have amended hours Friday.
