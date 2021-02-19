New Braunfels City Council members on Monday will take up discussion of the mayoral appointment of an individual to the New Braunfels Housing Authority Board.
Earlier this month, council members elected to postpone action on the appointment of Colette Nies for a term on the board ending Jan. 22, 2023.
However, the board book on the city’s website for Monday’s meeting does not list Nies as a potential appointee and also stated city staff members would recommend the council postpone the item to a future meeting to allow the vacancy to be advertised for additional time.
That doesn’t necessarily mean council members will take up that recommendation.
Mayor Rusty Brockman made the motion to postpone action on the appointment during the Feb. 8 meeting and said he wanted to take up action next month to allow time for “discussions with citizens who have emailed today and who have asked questions about this particular item.”
A group of residents attended the meeting, hoping to speak in opposition to the appointment. However, once the motion was made to postpone and not to consider approval of the proposed appointment, those residents were told they could only speak on the postponement and not the proposed appointment itself.
Nies, Colette Von Hanna Energy LLC owner, ran as a Democrat on the November ballot vying for a seat on the Comal County Commissioners Court representing precinct 3 but was defeated by incumbent Commissioner Kevin Webb.
The Housing Authority Board of Commissioners includes five members serving two-year staggered terms, with at least one member being a Housing Authority tenant and the remainder serving at-large.
Presentations during Monday’s meeting include an update from New Braunfels Utilities from CEO Ian Taylor and the proposed fiscal year 2021 street maintenance plan from Public Works Director Greg Malatek.
Council members will also issue a proclamation recognizing George Washington Day.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
- Consider a contract with Sequel Data Systems Incorporated in the amount of $147,924 for the purchase of a video archiving network.
- Consider a contract with GIS, Inc. in the amount of $40,500 for the implementation of a new credit card processor, Card Connect, to be used with the Cityworks software application.
- Consider a contract modification for MAC, Inc for final close-out of the MPO City Wide Sidewalk Project.
- Consider the final addendum to the development agreement for roadway impact fee offsets between the city and Milestone Crest Investments, LTD, authorizing payment of excess costs of constructing Pahmeyer Road within the Silos Subdivision and authorizing the city manager to execute the agreement.
- Consider a lease agreement between the city of New Braunfels and Cellco Partnership dba Verizon Wireless for the installation and operation of small cell equipment on the property described as 105.821 acres out of the JM Veramendi Survey No. 1, Abstract No. 2, addressed as 115 Elizabeth Ave.
- Discuss and consider approval of a letter of intent with New Braunfels Utilities for the installation of standalone solar-powered generation projects at a series of distributed generation solar sites owned or controlled by the city on the terms and conditions specified in the letter.
- Discuss and give possible direction to staff regarding the implementation of mid-year compensation adjustments.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89332004990.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 893 3200 4990 .
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
