New Braunfels Fire Department responded to a pair of fires within hours on Saturday.
Battalion Chief Rick Edwards said firefighters were called to a car fire in the 4800 block of Interstate 35 North at 9:49 a.m.
“We arrived with two units and six firefighters at 10 a.m. and cleared the scene around 10:38 a.m.,” he said. “It was a vehicle fire that involved no injuries, with the cause undetermined.”
Traffic was backed up along I-35 in both directions because smoke from the vehicle, parked on a shoulder of the interstate, drifted into main lanes.
Firefighters were called to Canadian General Tower U.S. Limited, a firm that manufactures coated fabrics and films for industrial use and located in the 600 block of Holcan Drive, in a residential park off Farm-to-Market Road 1101 in the Creekside area, around 12:30 p.m.
“We got to the scene around 12:35 p.m.,” he said. “There was a hydraulic engine that overheated and caught on fire, causing some insulation damage to some electrical equipment. There were no injuries there, as well.”
Edwards said nine units with 23 firefighters and support personnel responded; all cleared the scene by 1:35 p.m.
“It was a commercial call, so you never know how bad it’s going to be until you get there,” he said. “I’m not sure of the damage — it probably came to less than $10,000.”
