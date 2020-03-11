Main Plaza could soon welcome a new mixed-use development that will blend retail, office and entertainment venues into an attraction in the downtown business district.
New Braunfels City Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that essentially rezones and creates the Main Plaza Overlay District to guide future use of New Braunfels Utilities’ downtown holdings after it moves to a new location.
NBU, which plans to vacate downtown three years from now, requested the overlay district to define development or redevelopment of the property, which fronts South Seguin Avenue, Main Plaza, East San Antonio Street and Comal Avenue.
In January, the utility hosted a workshop at New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center that included members of City Council, Historic Landmark Commission, Downtown Board and Planning Commission on a proposal that would preserve its former buildings in a way that blends into the downtown historic district.
NBU hired Andrew Douglas, principal with Douglas Architects, who suggested the creation of an overlay district, used by local governments to regulate or promote development within a defined geographical area.
Such districts set building restrictions, zoning requirements and other rules, such as mandating construction materials match those in adjacent buildings. Restrictions would only apply to new structures or significant modifications to existing structures.
Douglas said it was a unique opportunity to convert the property into a development that would revitalize the downtown area through retail, office, and multifamily dwellings, and possibly include a hotel and parking garage.
Christopher Looney, the
city’s planning and zoning director, reviewed the proposed MP-1 overlay district, which the city says “adheres to the city’s historic preservation design principles,” and is in accordance with Envision New Braunfels, the city’s comprehensive plan.
The new zoning would welcome those listed by Douglas but prohibit commercial vehicle dealerships, auto repair shops, warehouses and gas stations. Venues could include sidewalks, courtyards and patios and limited to a height of 57 feet, 10 inches — well under the C-2 building allowances of 75 feet, parking garage of 55 feet, and no structure exceeding the 82-foot, 6-inch height of the Comal County Courthouse.
Looney also reviewed district rules governing types of building materials, facades, signs and lighting for future venues, and mandates relocating uprooted trees within the district and underground installations of utilities. Public hearing notices were sent to 20 property owners residing within 200 feet; the city received two responses in favor and none in objection.
“This overlay district would achieve quite a few of the actions required in Envision New Braunfels, and the recommendations meet staff approval,” Looney said.
On Feb. 4, the Planning Commission unanimously voted 9-0 to create the district and rezone the property, but limit buildings to a recommended height of 57 feet, 10 inches, which NBU said would have erased all viability in the project.
“In fact, (Douglas Architects) said the project would make more sense for someone to buy the property and leave it as is, which doesn’t meet highest and best-use plans for the project — and that’s something we’re concerned about,” said Ian Taylor, the utility’s CEO.
Taylor said no restrictions were mandated by the Historic Landmark Commission, which voted 8-1 to approve on Feb. 11, and Downtown Board, which voted 11-0 in favor on Feb. 18.
Council, with few questions, unanimously approved the ordinance, which will become final when it’s approved on second reading on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.