Documentary recounts nightmare at Texas church

The deadliest day in Texas history is the subject of an 85-minute documentary that begins a week-long run in New Braunfels theaters on Friday.
“Miracle on 4th Street” is the story of the Nov. 5, 2017, mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, which remains the site of the deadliest massacre at a place of worship in America, where 26 people were murdered and 20 others wounded during a 10-minute fusillade of bullets fired by a 26-year-old New Braunfels man.
“It gives voice to the victims, and shines a light on the miraculous stories of the survivors without mentioning the name of the shooter,” said Charlie Minn, producer and director of the film, which opens Friday at EVO Cinemas Creekside 14 in New Braunfels.
Minn spent Wednesday promoting the film with Stephen Willeford, who was barefoot on the porch of his nearby residence when he heard the shots and got his gun to take the shooter down.
Minn’s documentaries feature innocent people murdered under senseless circumstances.
“Certainly the largest mass shooting in Texas fell into the category,” he said. “I remember that day, and the first thing that got to me was the man who went out and confronted the shooter.”
The church became a grisly crime scene, with authorities later determining it contained more than 700 rounds fired by the suspect. Willeford, a former National Rifle Association firearms instructor, was armed with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.
“I consider myself a survivor,” he said. “He shot at me and killed people I cared about greatly. The only difference is that I carried out the trash.”
Willeford shot the suspect in the leg and upper torso before the shooter sped off in a pickup truck, hotly pursued by Willeford, driven by a bystander.
They chased the suspect, losing blood with each breath, for several miles before he crashed his pickup. The former New Braunfels High School student was found inside, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
“When have you ever heard of a mass shooting ending that way?” Minn said. “Stephen Willeford was the hero, but never thinks of himself as a hero.
“He might have saved up to 23 lives — 49 were inside the church that morning and three somehow didn’t get shot. Stephen raced out of his house and yelled at the shooter, who was then reloading before he could go back inside.”
Minn said the movie will feature survivors — of the incident and those of relatives lost that day.
“I think the message is that God was with us that day,” Willeford said. “He is continuing to bless my community. The church is live streaming services throughout the country and all over the world.
“Even God can take something as horrible as this and turn it into something reflecting His glory.”
Minn’s films appeared on Lionsgate Entertainment and Investigation Discovery and also include a stint on the “America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back” television series.
Minn splits his time between New York and El Paso, near the site of his most recent film about gang violence in Juarez, Mexico, and others that included the arrest of drug kingpin Joaquín Guzmán Loera (aka Chapo Guzman) and focused on unsolved crimes.
Minn said the film is scheduled to run for a week in New Braunfels and several other South Central Texas cities, with 15% of the box office donated to the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.
“The film represents hope, healing, humanity and faith — it tries to give a voice to those who don’t have any hope anymore,” Minn said. “It highlights the miraculous stories of survival and humanity.”
