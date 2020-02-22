Comal County commissioners on Thursday approved resolutions authorizing state grant applications for county justice programs and change orders from contractors on the county jail and Landa Building office renovation projects.
Commissioners approved annual grant applications through the governor’s office to fund salaries for victim’s services positions in the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices and funding supporting juvenile and adult probation programs.
If approved, the grants, issued through the governor’s office and covering the 2020-21 fiscal year total $310,009, of which the state will pay $266,084 and the county contributing $43,925.
Commissioners approved the construction revisions for both ongoing projects. SpawGlass Contractors, overseeing the $14.7 million Landa project, submitted four revisions that subtract from county ($6,799) and contractor ($35,784) project contingency.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said most involved minor changes, adding the building — which has installed lighting and closed in windows — is on budget and still slated for completion April 3. The $72 million jail is on budget, Hornseth said, but 4 1/2 months behind schedule.
Commissioners approved the six change orders submitted by at-risk jail contractor Yates/Sundt Joint Venture. Most were electronics and security oriented, and others revised previous orders. The latest round subtracts $47,797 from county contingency and $121,846 from Yates/Sundt, which erased its $1,741,172 project contingency; the county has $1,931,389 remaining.
Hornseth Yates/Sundt will now have to absorb the expense for change orders charged to contingency. He said the company recently revised its substantial completion date from sometime during May to April 30.
Hornseth said the company believes it won’t need the additional 30-day window to pass inspections by the city of New Braunfels and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
“They are projecting there will be no problems and are confident the jail will pass both inspections by that date,” he said. “The administration area is very close to being 100% complete. The housing units are requiring a little extra time to finish.
“But it is progressing very well — I’m very impressed with the quality of work and the areas that are almost complete are really looking good. I believe they are going to deliver a first-class product for us.”
Commissioners approved another agreement to house offenders outside of the county overcrowded 337-bed jail. This agreement, with Runnels County, charges $40 per day for each adult offender, not including travel or medical expenses. Jail Administrator Bill Jennings said most of the county’s excess inmates are jailed in Atascosa County and it’s unlikely many would be sent to the Runnels County lockup in Ballinger, 225 miles one-way from New Braunfels.
Also Thursday commissioners approved:
• Acceptance of a 1,000 donation from Comal County Crime Stoppers to benefit the Comal County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Scout Program.
• Acceptance of 20 yards of road base material from CEMEX, Inc. to upgrade the Extension Service Office lot and driveway, delivered by Brauntex Materials, Inc.
• Approved amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills, Avonlea, Cypress Cove and Rebecca Creek Park subdivisions; approved a vacate and re-plat of two lots in the Mystic Shores subdivision; approved Catalina Trail as the new name for a private road near the intersection of Elm Path and Elm Ridge Drive.
• Acceptance of Comal County 2019 racial profiling reports from the sheriff’s office, which are required under state law; approved the county’s 2020 Parks Selection Process and application.
• Approved the 2019 collections report and January 2020 monthly collection report from the tax assessor-collector’s office.
• Appointed Cindy Coers, Comal County Historical Commission chair, as the county’s Historical Preservation Officer and certified local government representative.
• Authorizing that purchasing director accept a $178,601 proposal to archive and reformate thousands of county land plats.
• Approved a Motorola change order totaling $18,839 for a diesel driven generator used in the county’s Radio Tower Infrastructure Upgrade project; approved a fixed-rate fuel purchase agreement through the Texas Association of School Board’s energy cooperative, which locks in prices for unleaded ($1.7479 per gallon) and diesel ($1.9015) fuel used by county vehicles.
• Approved transfers of three Chevy Tahoe units from the sheriff’s office to the juvenile probation department.
To access Thursday’s meeting recording and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
