The work of Hill Country photographers will be on display for a few more days at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention.
The exhibition, which runs through Sept. 29, is part of Fotoseptiembre USA, an international photography festival celebrating photography and its various art forms every September.
NBPS President Victor Watson said Fotoseptiembre’s website provides visual documents of what’s happening and provides a historical reference of what happened in the past year.
“It’s a good resource, and it’s nice that there’s an organization out there that takes an entire month to celebrate the photographic arts,” Watson said.
While the artists on display are from New Braunfels, San Antonio and Schertz, they are all members of the New Braunfels Photographic Society.
While the organization has been around since 2011, this is their first year participating in a Fotoseptiembre event.
To prepare their photos for the exhibition, NBPS members went to Digital Pro Lab in San Antonio to learn how to evaluate their digital files and make them suitable for printing in large format.
“(Members) do more digital than anything else — they don’t print a lot,” Watson said.
The exhibition was established in 1995, and in 1998, became a full-fledge international festival, presenting works from artists in Mexico, Europe as well as exhibits in Austin, Houston, Boston and New York.
In 2003 they returned the festival to its original size.
“There could be no real community ownership if Fotoseptiembre USA was spread out all over the map,” the site said. “We have found that less exhibits work best for everyone.”
If visitors enter from the South Castell side, they will find the photos displayed on a wall in the hallway.
Some photos are in black and white. Others are shot with a macro lens, documenting various spider species or insects on flowers. Some are of barns and farmhouses from around the Hill Country and out-of-state. Others show moments such as father and daughter bonding on stone steps, while some show action like two lumberjacks sawing a log.
Each photo is in a frame, and has an index card next to it on the left, with the photographer’s name and contact information, if a visitor wants to purchase the photo.
Some of the cards have prices on them, some don’t. Prices vary depending on how the art lover wants the finish, or if they want to purchase the frame as well.
The exhibition is also a competition amongst the NBPS members. Those who place first through third will receive a $100 gift card to FinerWorks in San Antonio, a fine art reproduction and photo printing company.
Visitors on Sunday can vote for the best in the exhibit, by placing stickers on the white card of the photo they like the most.
The winner of “The People’s Choice” will also receive a $100 gift card to FinerWorks.
“Judges score one way, and then the people that just enjoy the art say, ‘Wow! Why did they pick that one?’” Watson said. “So this is a chance for the general public plus the artists themselves to say what they like. That person may or may not be one of the winners, or it might be someone that got an honorable mention. It’s all about the individual taste.”
The exhibition will remain on display until Sept. 29, at the Civic/Convention Center, 375 South Castell Avenue. Viewing hours are from Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The closing reception will be held at 2 p.m., Sept. 29. Taking photos of the individual piece is prohibited.
For more information, contact Mandi L. Scott at mscott@nbtexas.org, or Victor Watson at (210) 439-0570, or schertzphoto@gmail.com.
For more information on the New Braunfels Photographic Society, visit newbraunfelsphotographyclub.org.
