Rep. Edmund Kuempel played an integral part of the Texas Legislative Conference for nearly 30 years. When he passed away tragically at just 67, members on the committee that organize the annual conference held in New Braunfels began immediately donating funds to start a scholarship to extend his legacy.
That legacy lives on in the Edmund Keumpel Public Service Scholarship, which is awarded annually to two high school students interested in pursuing a future in public service. Applications for the 2020 scholarship are now open until March 1.
Recipients of the one-time $1,000 scholarship will be recognized at the Texas Legislative Conference on Friday, March 23.
The scholarship is available to students at Canyon, New Braunfels, Seguin and Navarro high schools who plan to attend a college, university or trade school in Texas and concentrate in government and/or public service.
Expected majors include but aren’t limited to political science, public administration, legal studies, law enforcement, military service, firefighter training, education, non-profit management and public safety.
The scholarship can be applied toward tuition, fees, books and/or housing.
“The Conference Education Sponsors meet to review the applications and choose the two they feel are most deserving and exemplify the life of Edmund Kuempel,” said Michael Meek, CEO and President of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the TLC annually.
Students selected usually have good grades, participate in extracurricular activities, have career pursuits, a major in mind and more.
“A highlight at the event is the fact that Rep. John Kuempel bestows the awards,” Meek said. “He is Edmund’s son.”
For more information visit www.InNewBraunfels.com/TLC/Scholarship.
