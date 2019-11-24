New Braunfels City Council will consider establishing the city’s second tax increment financing zone and second readings of ordinances on several measures when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
Council will hold a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance designating Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2, encompassing 71.6 acres of the former Mission Valley Mills site and Milltown Historic District.
A TIRZ is defined as a political subdivision of a Texas municipality or county created to implement tax increment financing, initiated by a city, county or by petition of owners whose total holdings within the zone consist of a majority of the appraised property value.
A group of investors represented by Reata Real Estate, recently acquired by the CBRE Group, Inc., seeks to establish a mixed-use development – possibly including a hotel, multifamily residences, office and retail space, and entertainment – at the site.
The partnership group controls 35 acres within the proposed TIRZ, with most redevelopment slated to occur at the former River Mill location. The group can finance most of the $100 million project cost but lacks $15 million to $20 million for public improvements. Over a 25-year period, the River Mill TIRZ would generate $16 million in city sales and property tax revenues.
“Almost everyone agrees there’s going to be a need for a financing mechanism to be in place for redevelopment in the area,” said Jeff Jewell, former city economic development manager now with the National Development Council. “We’re trying to set up the TIRZ by the end of the year, using 2019 as the base year, before tax increases begin in 2020.”
Monday’s move is the first of several steps involved in establishing the TIRZ, Jewell said.
“All city council is doing is setting up the boundaries by which the TIRZ operates,” he said. “It’s not an expenditure of funds, which will come later in a future economic development agreement with the developer.”
With Comal County, the city established TIRZ No. 1 with Town Center at Creekside developers in 2007. Earlier this year, both extended the TIRZ for Phase II of that project, projected to create $90 million in taxable values and $1.3 million in annual city and county tax revenues.
Also Monday, council members will discuss and consider approving:
•Various contracts, professional services agreements and purchases of city equipment and services.
•Second and final readings of ordinances amending city codes on Hotel Occupancy Tax filings and payments; restricting golf carts and neighborhood electric vehicles on portions of Walnut Avenue; revising parking rules and fees at the Elizabeth Avenue lot and establish spaces on portions of Mill Street; revisions to Parking by Permit-Area K; restricting parking on a portion of the north side of North Market Avenue; abandoning 0.23 of public street right-of-way connecting Merriweather Street into the H-E-B property on Walnut Avenue; installation of speed humps on Anhalt Drive between Post Road and Eichen Road.
•First readings of ordinances to amend Veramendi project’s master framework and sector plans; establish guidelines for street closures for special events in the city.
•A conditional sign permit for homebuilder wayfinding signs along Borchers Boulevard and Oak Run Parkway within the Veramendi project.
•A memorandum of Understanding between the city and the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation, Inc; a resolution consenting to inclusion of additional tracts to the Lone Oak Farm Municipal Utility District in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction within Guadalupe County.
•Appointments of five individuals to the Community Development Advisory Committee for terms ending on Dec. 13 in 2020, 2021 and 2022; two individuals to the Landa Park Golf Course Advisory Board for terms ending Dec. 31, 2022; two individuals to the River Advisory Committee for terms ending Dec. 8, 2022; one individual to the Construction Board of Appeals for a term ending Feb. 24, 2023; one individual to chair the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee.
•A presentation and public hearing on the city’s annual performance and evaluation report on its 2018 Community Development Block Grant; a temporary road closure for the Dec. 7 downtown Hometown Holiday Christmas Parade.
•Public hearings and first readings of ordinances amending city codes to correct city platting guidelines to reflect edits and corrections; rezoning requests for a property located at 1447 Farm-to-Market Road 306; amending definition of a short-term rental property at 487 West San Antonio Street.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21 and AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
