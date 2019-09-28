The night of Feb. 18, 2018 will long live in infamy for Interstate 35 drivers stuck for hours awaiting an end to a standoff between a suspected bank robber and New Braunfels police.
Ruben Ramirez Jr. of San Antonio, suspected of robbing a Lowe’s store hours before and also suspected in the Feb. 9 robbery of the Chase Bank in New Braunfels, engaged in a five-hour standoff with SWAT officers before surrendering.
Ramirez, 48, pled guilty to several charges associated with that case and other felonies before 22nd District Court Judge Bruce Boyer, who accepted the plea and slapped Ramirez with a 55-year prison sentence on Tuesday.
Comal County Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary said the deal wrapped up seven felony charges against Ramirez, including two aggravated robbery charges that were reduced to robbery.
“He pled to what we call the lesser included offense of robbery,” McCrary said. “He pled guilty to all of the other charges.”
New Braunfels police said around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2018, Ramirez entered the Chase Bank located at 690 S. Walnut Ave. and handed a teller a note demanding cash, which he received before fleeing on foot.
Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2018, Ramirez entered the Lowe’s Improvement location in the 1400 block of South Interstate 35, where he gave a store employee a note demanding cash. After a brief scuffle with employees, he ran out the store and sped away in a tan Ford Taurus.
His vehicle was spotted near Kohlenberg Road and I-35, with police initiating a traffic stop when it exited at York Creek Road. After briefly stopping on the overpass, Ramirez drove away and headed south on I-35, where officers near the Solms Road exit laid down a spike strip and blew out one of the car’s tires.
Police used a vehicle maneuver to get the car stopped against the center concrete traffic barrier at Schwab Road, and attempted a felony traffic stop, with Ramirez refusing to exit the vehicle.
“The suspect still refused to exit the vehicle and also began yelling that he had a gun and would start to shoot at the officers if they didn’t back away,” NBPD said in a statement issued later that night.
After the suspect’s threats and refusal to exit the car, NBPD officers called in the department’s SWAT unit and Crisis Negotiation Teams. It took three hours to convince Ramirez to surrender, and he was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being transported to Comal County Jail. No one was in the car with him and no one else was hurt.
Ramirez was subsequently indicted on two additional robbery charges, felony evading with a vehicle, possessing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and obstruction and/or retaliation. Another count of resisting arrest, search and transport was dropped.
The plea deal left Ramirez facing outstanding charges in Bexar County – felon in possession of a firearm and robbery. McCrary said the deal only concludes Ramirez’s business with Comal County. He must serve at least one-fourth of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. McCrary said the only thing that kept Ramirez from a life sentence was that he didn’t display a gun during his robberies.
“He’s a habitual offender who has committed numerous crimes and spent time in several correctional facilities,” said McCrary, citing the offender’s past convictions, which date back to 1995.
