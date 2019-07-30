New and returning students in the Comal Independent School District for 2019-20 can begin online enrollments through the txConnect parent portal that began Monday.
The portal provides parents and guardians web access to school-related information about their students – such as grades and attendance – and serves as the district’s online registration system.
In order to enroll a student, the parent will need to create a txConnect account if they do not already have one with Comal ISD. Parents only need one txConnect account. All of their students can be added to the same account.
For instructions on how to create a txConnect account, visit www.comalisd.org and click on the “2019-20 Enrollment” button under “Students/Families” at the top of the homepage.
Parents with students new to the district must not only enroll the student online, but also visit the campus to provide documents such as proof of residency, birth certificate, immunization records, and a previous transcript or report card. Complete lists of documents needed and dates campuses will be open can be accessed through links at comalisd.org.
Parents of existing Comal ISD students must also visit txConnect accounts to verify their information is up to date for 2019-20. Those without computer access may visit your student’s campus to complete the enrollment and verification process online.
New and returning registrations for most elementary schools, and new registrations for middle and high schools will be Aug. 6-8. Returning middle and high school registrations will be Aug. 13-15.
Comal ISD’s first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 27. For additional information, including campus phone numbers and addresses, visit www.comalisd.org.
