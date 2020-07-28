New Braunfels ISD parents will have the choice of in-person education or online learning to begin the school year following a vote Tuesday night by the board of trustees during a special meeting held via Zoom.
After numerous trustees voiced their concerns about forcing parents to comply with a single directive, it was decided that making both options available to NBISD families would be the best course of action for the upcoming 2020-21 school year, which was been clouded by the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
