When living in New Braunfels, there’s no such thing as not having a Thanksgiving to attend.
Volunteers and community members are gearing up for the 19th annual New Braunfels Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at Tree of Life Church at 5513 I-35 S.
“I am very excited to announce that this year will mark the 19th
anniversary of the New Braunfels Community Thanksgiving Dinner, held on Thanksgiving Day,” event coordinator Cheryl Craft said. “This event has been providing a free Thanksgiving Dinner to individuals and families who might not otherwise have one, and those who want to get out and meet others.”
Not only does the meal offer inside dining, but also delivers meals to those who can’t get out or don’t drive, Craft said.
“We actually are looking for more volunteers and sponsors as well,” said Craft. “We’re expecting about 7,500-plus this year — last year we saw 7,200 come out.”
The public event has been growing every year, as the community continues to boom at a rapid pace, Craft said.
“The city and county have been growing so fast, so we’re expecting a lot of folks this year,” Craft said.
Funding for the meal comes from private donors and service organizations, with this year’s main sponsors being Sysco, Arlan’s Market, Gruene United Methodist Church, Tree of Life, NB Smokehouse, Sundance Printing and others such as the Marquee Event Rentals, Rotary Club of New Braunfels, Lonestar Storage, Comal Iron & Metal and the Hispanic Business Alliance.
An important part of the dinner is also delivering Thanksgiving meals to New Braunfels first responders, Craft said.
“The event began at the Westside Community Center in 2000,” Craft remembers. “As it grew, the organizers were unable to host it any longer, and at this time I became involved.”
Up until 5 years ago, the meal was held at the McKenna Events Center, Craft said.
“As it quickly grew over the years, that venue could no longer accommodate the event,” she said. “I am extremely thankful that the venue is at the Tree of Life Church again for the fifth year for this wonderful occasion.”
Craft said for her, her kids and her grandkids, the meal is a family event. Her daughter, Kierra Goodwin, coordinates deliveries, and her son-in-law, Nathan Goodwin, is responsible for cooking.
“Even my little grandson asks how he can help,” Craft said with a smile.
Other extended family members also pitch in, but she could use more volunteers.
“To guarantee success, many volunteers are needed to work in food preparation, meal delivery, entertainment, and as servers on and before the event,” Craft said. “The support and cooperation of businesses and organizations such are essential to our success.”
New Braunfelsers can help by donating funds, items or volunteering, Craft said.
“Cash donations can be made payable to NBCTD: cc Cheryl Craft, and mailed to P.O. Box 310539, New Braunfels, TX 78131,” Craft said.
To donate specific items, folks can contact Craft at 1NBCTD@gmail.com or find out more information about volunteering at www.facebook.com/NewBraunfelsCommunityThanksgivingDinner.
