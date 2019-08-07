Two mass shootings led to at least 31 fatalities combined in Texas and Ohio, and River City Advocacy is planning a vigil in memory of the victims on Thursday.
Tiffany Quiring, outreach and development director for RCA, said the vigil is nonpartisan, and that it’s about the community coming together to grieve and connect with each other.
“There are a lot of times the idea of politics can kind of scare people away or it can make people leave,” Quiring said. “The feeling that there are two sides really seems to me like it’s affecting the mental health of our community and increasing the fear, depression and paranoia.”
She said it’s what the workers at RCA have seen from people at the center, as well as in the community.
“I think that moms are nervous, dads are nervous, grandparents are nervous, kids are nervous,” Quiring said. “They're trying to give everybody opportunities to mourn and grieve, but to also feel connected and be together, because it is really important to the mental health of New Braunfels.”
Quiring said the aim of the vigil is to hold a space for people to feel what they’re feeling and have a sense of togetherness.
Following a moment of silence at 7:30 p.m., the reverend Katy Walters will speak and say a prayer at 8:30 p.m. She will be followed by Molly Bursey, the deputy regional chapter leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and then RCA Executive Director Adam Robinson will speak.
A band, Cedars, will perform, and Sandeigh Kennedy will debut her art project honoring the victims who lost their lives to gun violence in 2019. People may bring flowers to participate in the art installation.
Those attending are welcome to bring flashlights or their phones, and posters will be available to for people to express themselves.
“Texas takes a hit every time something like this happens, the U.S. takes a hit every time there’s mass violence,” Quiring said. “But in particular, I think with this one being kind of so close to home, and with all of the immigration issues and the politics involved, at the end of the day it still hurts.”
The vigil will be at Main Plaza, 111 W. San Antonio St. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2627536843924644/.
