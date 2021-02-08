The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area (LWVCA) invites the public to an online panel discussion of current immigration issues and the Texas Legislative Session at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 on Zoom (ID: 899 8656 3219 pw: 270440) and Facebook Live @LWVComalTX.
The discussion will focus on racial profiling, legal representation, family separation, asylum seekers, immigration bills in the current Texas Legislative session and how you can advocate for change. Panelists include Linda Wassennich from the LWVUS Immigration discussion group, Chili Ornelas from the InterFaith Welcome Coalition and LWVTX Immigration Update Committee, and LWV-Texas Immigration Issue Chair Gloria Suarez-Sasser. Sasser explains that this meeting is an opportunity for Comal Area residents to learn what you can do to improve conditions for people coming to Texas to seek asylum or residency in the US.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.