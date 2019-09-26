After installing Patrick O’Connell as the city’s new fire chief, New Braunfels City Council unanimously approved a resolution and guidelines establishing “meet and confer” sessions with fire association membership.
The New Braunfels Professional Firefighters Association (NBPFA), also International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 3845, includes most firefighters as defined by the Texas Local Government Code, which outlines civil service standards for hiring, promoting, firing and other personnel practices for uniformed police and firefighters.
Meet and confer agreements — forged during non-adversarial meetings between governing entities and civil service associations — can supersede contrary state statutes, local ordinances, civil service law, and rules adopted by police and fire associations.
In May 2018, council adopted the resolution granting the NBPFFA as the sole and exclusive bargaining agent for employees. Last spring, the association informed City Manager Robert Camareno it was ready to begin meet and confer, and negotiations between two committees – one representing NBFD and the other city staffers – began on March 29.
Six meetings produced an agreement that covers hiring, promotions, testing and other topics and guidelines. It also:
• Prohibits strikes and work stoppages that could lead to forfeiture of meet and confer rights, civil service status, reemployment rights, and other benefits.
• Can be withdrawn by petition, either by council or majority of covered firefighters.
• Bars the city from accepting petitions requesting it adopt collective bargaining, as outlined under Chapter 174 of the Texas Local Government Code.
“It was one of the best contract negotiation experiences I’ve ever had,” said City Attorney Valeria Acevedo, who was on the city committee led by Assistant City Manager Kristi Aday. “(Both sides) didn’t just come to the table with concerns but rather with solutions.”
NBPFFA President Jeremy Van Ausdall led the association team, which also included past NBPFFA President James Sellers and past Vice President Matt Bushnell.
“The committees stayed on task by developing flexibility with not only hiring but also promotional practices so that we can recruit and hire the best for the fire department,” Camareno said. “This was a joint effort that was filled with a collaborative spirit throughout.”
On Sept. 20, 94% of NBPFFA members approved meet and confer, which after council approval goes into effect Tuesday, Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2021, though city voters could petition and order an election to repeal the agreement.
The city said it “will ultimately work to develop a similar agreement with the New Braunfels Police Department,” which would be represented by the New Braunfels Police Officers Association, also known as the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 830.
“The meet and confer agreement is a huge thing for us,” O’Connell said last week. “Firefighters, city management and city council have such a great working relationship, and we realize there’s a need for civil service changes that will benefit the city as a whole.”
Also Monday, council approved the second and final readings of ordinances establishing the number of set positions and increasing pay for educational and professional certifications earned by members of both departments, awarding stipends of $600, $1,200 and $1,800 for advancements in three steps.
It increases Texas Commission on Fire Protection (TCFP) certification pay for Intermediate, Advanced and Master level Firefighter certifications; Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Education (TCLEOSE) certification pay for Intermediate, Advanced and Master level Peace Officer certifications; and awards pay for Associates, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees earned by firefighters and peace officers.
