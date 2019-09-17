Comal County Commissioners will vote on an increased tax rate and consider housekeeping measures when they meet Thursday morning.
The county’s 2019 combined tax rate is 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, almost 2 cents higher than in 2018 (35.7921 cents). The 2019 effective tax rate is 32.0265 cents and the rollback rate 38.6057 cents.
Commissioners held public hearings on the combined rate on Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. They will first vote to ratify the tax rate increase before voting to adopt the combined rate, which goes into effect Oct. 1. It will fund the $110.9 million budget, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Also Thursday, commissioners will issue a proclamation designating Oct. 1 as National Night Out in Comal County; recognize Elizabeth “Yzabel” Alcoser for more than 13 years of service with the county courts at-law clerk’s office; and accept nearly $500 in donations benefiting Comal County Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy Camps.
After receiving comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, they will discuss and consider approving:
Amended plats combining lots in a portion of the Waggener Ranch subdivision.
The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for August 2019.
A memorandum of understanding renewing CCSO participation in the United States Marshals Service’s Violent Offender Task Force program.
County participation in the Texas Lottery Commission’s program governing 2020 charitable prize fees collected from bingo licensed establishments.
Acceptance of a $25,000 grant from the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health to fund County Court At-Law No. 2’s data sharing program for fiscal year 2020.
Revisions updating the county’s cloud computing and vendor access policies overseen by the information technology department.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
