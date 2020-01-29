After lifting the ban on outside burning 10 days ago, Comal County Commissioners will consider reinstating restrictions and honor several employees for reaching longtime county service milestones on Thursday.
County Judge Sherman Krause lifted the ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas on Jan. 17, after most of the county received a half-inch of rain the previous two days. Brief, scattered downpours, including the half-inch of rain accompanying a cool front early Tuesday, have since failed to quench dry conditions throughout the county.
For the past few weeks, the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, has lingered just above or below 500 points, the threshold typically required to call for burn bans.
Comal’s KBDI was 462 on Tuesday. Commissioners took no action last week, but could call for a new ban Thursday.
Commissioners will honor employees reaching 10-year and 20-year service milestones with the county and receive presentations from the county’s seven Emergency Service Districts, which provide fire and emergency medical services. Each will review current operations and plans for the upcoming year.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
•Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Rocky Creek Ranch subdivisions.
•The treasurer’s monthly report for December 2019.
•A revised job description for the safety inspector/trainer in the road department.
•An order updating county guidelines for disbursements of salaries and payroll expenditures.
•Actions associated with county employees’ participation in the county’s 2020 Wellness Werks Incentive Program.
•Accept three Motorola two-way radios and accessories donated to the Precinct 4 constable’s office; renewing the county’s monthly service contract with Motorola.
•Accept the transfer of a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe from the sheriff’s office to the juvenile probation office; a line-item budget transfer to fund two replacement shredders used by the sheriff’s office.
Thursday’s meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels, will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
