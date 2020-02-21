New Braunfels’ public transit study is set to be finished in about three or four months, but early results show many residents favor a fixed route.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Alamo Area Metro Planning Organization heard an update on New Braunfels’ transit study, which began last year and is based on demographic data and public feedback through surveys.
According to the study, New Braunfels would benefit from transit because it has a large population and many commuters from surrounding cities, such as San Antonio and Seguin. It also has tourists and students without access to school buses.
Ken Hosen, KFH Group transportation planner, presented the study’s update — including potential options for bus routes, infrastructure, operation and funding — and said most of the 400 responses completed in November 2019 were “very supportive” of a transit system in New Braunfels.
Many reflected a desire for frequent transportation, weekend service and micro-transit options that connect to the main transit system.
“Most of them were talking about a regular bus that runs up and down streets and is accessible to people with disabilities,” Hosen said. “And we have to have service for those who can’t get to the bus stop, so some people were talking about a micro-transit option where a van picks you up at a corner rather than walking to a bus stop.”
A potential option other cities are using is an app to dial a ride, which the study says is more efficient than fixed route rides.
Many survey respondents wanted ways to get to work, stores and health care centers, and many said they needed a way to get to the hospital. Hosen said KFH Group automatically plans routes by hospitals.
“That’s always going to be a need,” Hosen said. “And not just for the patients but for employees, as well. And I think there’s two major hospitals that can both be on our route.”
Additionally, demographic data from the American Community Survey was collected to see which areas are “transit dependent.”
“The demographics show, kind of, New Braunfels is strangely oriented,” Hosen said. “There’s the west-south community to the west and south of downtown going down San Antonio and there are similar income areas. Way south there’s a number of apartments.”
With a fixed route system, Hosen said the organization may consider making main routes run along major streets, such as Landa Street, Walnut Avenue and San Antonio Street.
“Throughout the I-35 corridor there are clearly service needs in the east and west and service needs in the downtown area,” Hosen said. “And certainly all around the Walmart and H-E-B over there and going up and down Walnut.”
Walnut Avenue would connect riders to City Hall, as well as to the senior center and Das Rec.
Other survey respondents suggested services during the week and weekend to Gruene Historic District, especially for New Braunfels’ tourists. Many also expressed a desire for connections to surrounding cities, possibly connecting New Braunfels buses to those in San Marcos and Austin.
The study is also looking at funding the infrastructure for the buses, bus stops, sidewalks and other structures. Many responses suggested improved sidewalks and additional sidewalks where they are underserved.
Hosen said the study will likely be finished in a few months, and transit could be in New Braunfels in about two to five years, with the timeline depending on community feedback and city processes.
Based on analysis, a minimum of five fixed route bus services would maximize ridership. Between four and six one-way trips per vehicle hour are productive, the study says.
Hosen said the group is considering bus fares around $1 to $1.50, with discounts for youth, seniors and those with disabilities. They also recommend monthly passes at a discounted rate.
The city is spending more than $800,000 on its partnership with the ART buses through the Alamo Area Council of Governments, according to the study. Funding options for transit include arrangements with VIA Metropolitan Transit and private sector sponsorships.
The city could also receive funds from the Federal Transit Administration. Although it is still early in the process, Hosen said the city could contract out its transit service, form a transit district or operate it itself.
“We’re getting some great positive feedback and we think we will put a service designed together that the city would be able to realistically implement that is sustainable,” Hosen said. “We want to make sure it’s something they can sustain over the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.