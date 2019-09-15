A Comal County jury on Thursday convicted a Seguin man for assaulting a New Braunfels Police Department officer back in 2014.
Jeremiah Navarro, 37, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and assault of a public servant on April 25, 2014, the Comal County criminal district attorney’s office posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.
An indictment, filed Aug. 6, 2014, stated Navarro became violent with two NBPD officers who responded to a disturbance and repeated 9-1-1 hang ups. It alleged Navarro tried to stab both officers with a screwdriver, biting one and hitting the other with a trophy.
That indictment charged Navarro with two counts aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a public servant – all stemming from the same incident. A separate indictment, filed April 15, 2015, charged Navarro with the attempted arson of a building in the 1300 block of South Interstate 35 on April 26, 2014.
Navarro was found not guilty on the other three charges. His first-degree felony conviction on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant could carry between 15 to 99 years to life in prison.
“The defendant has an extensive criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, violation of a protective order and felony evading arrest,” the DA’s post said.
Assistant district attorneys Daniel Floyd and Jessica Frazier prosecuted the case before Judge Dib Waldrip, who will assess Navarro’s punishment at a later court date, the post said. Navarro was returned to Comal County Jail under $150,000 bond.
