Though Comal County Commissioners spent most of last week’s meeting discussing county revenues, spending and construction projects, they approved establishing the area’s first Property Assessed Clean Energy program and property for expanding county annex office operations in Sattler.
The PACE program, administered locally through the Alamo Area Council of Governments, allows volunteering property owners opportunities for low-interest loans to finance projects leading to water conservation and energy savings for the entire area.
The Texas PACE Authority oversees the statewide program that now includes 16 counties and 12 cities, mostly in the Metroplex and Rio Grande Valley. John Clamp, AACOG chief financial officer, said Comal will be the first governmental entity to adopt the program in the area.
Commissioners postponed a vote on application to join 60 other Texas counties using universal polling locations for spring and fall elections. County Judge Sherman Krause said the paperwork wasn’t completed in time for a vote, which he said might happen next Thursday.
The application must be received by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office by Aug. 22. If approved in September, Comal will roll out the additional sites for the Texas constitutional amendment election on Nov. 5.
Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution hoped to lead to more county office space in Sattler. It authorizes Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover to sign for the county’s purchase of Lowe’s Market grocery at 1345 North Sattler Road, for $480,000.
“We’ve determined this purchase will be beneficial for the county,” Krause said.
Crownover said the 16,000-square-foot building comes with a 94-space parking lot. It is about 2.5 blocks from the 5,300-square-foot county annex at 160 Oak Drive, which has only 46 parking slots.
“This is exciting and very good news,” added Crownover. Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag and Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston said the purchase was long needed and will expand the county’s imprint in the Canyon Lake area.
Crownover said the company is working out a lease agreement to continue at the site until after the county completes downtown office renovations in 2021.
“We’ve outgrown our existing building there,” Krause said of the current site, which has or currently houses adult probation, the Precinct 4 constable and county tax satellite offices. “In this much larger building we can add meeting space, possibly a sheriff’s office substation — just a lot of opportunities to work through after acquiring the property.”
Commissioners approved a line-item transfer of $500,000 for the Sattler property. Other approved items included:
• Issuance of a proclamation recognizing Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Officers’ Week, and the Community Supervision and Corrections Department for 50 years of service to Caldwell, Comal and Hays county criminal courts. Krause apologized for the county’s delay in citing the week-long observance held July 21-27.
• Accepted Canyon Lake Rotary Club’s $250 donation benefiting the Comal County Sheriff Office DARE Program.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills, Cypress Lake Gardens, Mt. Lookout and Maricopa Ranch subdivisions.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for June 2019.
• An interlocal agreement for the county and CCSD to split the cost for a split air-conditioning unit.
• An interlocal agreement with the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County, whose employees will be added to county employee health and welfare benefit plans beginning next year.
• A resolution declaring county support for the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2020 Unified Transportation Plan.
• Line-item budget transfers for renewals of CCSO video recording device software and supplemental training for additional county jail corrections officers.
To access Thursday’s video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.