Though she was born 65 miles down the road in Pleasanton, Cassy Sauceda has made a name for herself in New Braunfels.
An Edward Jones financial advisor based in Creekside, Sauceda attended Pleasanton High School and recalls growing up in the Catholic Church with a heart to serve.
“I went to St. Andrew’s and I did a lot of volunteer work growing up,” Sauceda said.
She remembers doing everything from donating
clothes and gifts to helping serve Thanksgiving dinner to the homeless.
“I decided I wanted to go to college, which was a huge deal because no one in my family had done so,” Sauceda said. “I remember asking my parents how much money they’d put aside for my college fund and they said they had maybe $800 … they didn’t know I was going to want to.”
Sauceda said despite the financial challenge she faced, she refused to be deterred.
“I applied to Texas Lutheran University in Seguin and got in, and I was determined to go,” she said. “I got as many scholarships as I could and worked to save up, while also going back to my parents who also decided to help out.”
While in college, Sauceda served at the TLU Center for Servant Leadership, a part of a campus ministry that connected students to outreach opportunities.
“I was able to help out with a bunch of smaller service projects, and to get other students on board to help as well,” Sauceda said. “For me that was pivotal, a way to do things greater than for myself.”
During her college career, Sauceda worked three jobs, while also working to complete a five-year combined undergrad-masters program in accounting and participating in business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi.
“I graduated in 2013 as the first female to graduate from TLU with a masters degree,” Sauceda said. “With the program being brand new, we only had 11 people in our graduating class.”
Soon after, while working for PricewaterhouseCoopers, Sauceda met her first husband while on a cruise. After living in Houston, Alaska and San Antonio, she and her first husband divorced and Sauceda considered a career change.
“I had a friend named Steven tell me about Edward Jones, and I remember telling him I’d do that in a million years,” Sauceda said with a laugh. “After two months and seven interviews later, I was hired on and got my financial advisors licenses.”
Sauceda did her training in St. Louis for six months before moving to New Braunfels in August of 2017. She said her favorite part of having her own Edward Jones firm is being able to financially help people prepare for events like college, marriage and more after realizing how valuable planning ahead is financially.
“I really grew into myself and my favorite part of my job is just being able to sit down and meet people where they’re at in life,” Sauceda said.
Shortly after moving to New Braunfels, Sauceda met her husband, Jerry, a financial advisor at an competing firm.
“I actually met him at a networking event he’d organized. He reached out to me and I mistook him for a client at first,” she said with a laugh.
The two married in December of 2018, and are raising a daughter, Hadley.
“It’s been a real blessing and we’ve really grown together,” Sauceda said.
Today, Sauceda is a member of the Hispanic Business Alliance, serves on the board for the Greater New Braunfels Women’s Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the New Braunfels Young Life committee and of the Jaycees. She also often serves at her church, Redemption Bible Church.
“I’ve really come to see the Lord’s hand in everything,” Sauceda said. “I know now, ‘the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.