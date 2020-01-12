Since September, New Braunfels City Council has heard from nearby residents opposed to an affordable housing complex on Orion Drive near Goodwin Lane.
In its first meeting of 2020, council will again consider the second and final reading of an ordinance granting a residential rezoning request and special use permit for the proposed 45-acre, 280-lot manufactured home community.
Many neighborhood residents were against the ordinance, saying it would create traffic and drainage problems, before council approved it on first reading on Sept. 23. The second reading has been postponed several times since for various reasons, the last time in late November.
Monday’s city council meeting, the first since Dec.9, will be held in a revamped council chambers featuring new audio video equipment used to stream live meetings to the public.
Council members will take action on several routine measures; issue proclamations designating Monday, Jan. 20 as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and January as Mentoring Month in the city; recognize of 2019 Wassail Meister winners; and include a presentation on proposed Roadway Impact Fees.
They will also discuss and consider approving:
• A mayoral appointment of one individual to the New Braunfels Partnership Committee for a term ending Aug. 1; appointment of one individual to the New Braunfels Housing Authority for a term ending Jan. 22, 2022.
• The closure of sections of West San Antonio Street for CycloVIVA on Sunday, April 19.
• Renewals and approvals of several contracts for city services, street and facility repairs, and purchases of vehicles and equipment.
• A resolution recommended by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. to provide up to $140,000 to Spark Small Business Center for operation of the Small Business Development Satellite Center in 2019-20.
• The second and final readings of ordinances amending city codes addressing electronic message signs and size guidelines for monument signs; revised language addressing library fines, fees and borrower eligibility guidelines.
• A conditional sign permit to allow a proposed monument sign in excess of city height and sign standards at 1523-1535 East Common Street.
• The first readings of ordinances establishing a free wristband option allowing tubers to enter the Comal River below the City Tube Chute; the abandonment and sale of approximately 0.45-acre public right-of-way at the terminus of North Houston Avenue.
• A resolution regarding improvements to the Landa Park Drive Bridge at the Mill Pond.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances for proposed rezoning or special use permits for properties addressed at 2841 Goodwin Lane; 850 State Highway 46 South; 683 Albert Street and 676 S. Santa Clara Avenue; amendments revising city building design and occupation codes to comply with new state laws.
• A conditional sign permit to allow a proposed monument sign to exceed the adopted sign face area standards for a proposed gas station addressed at 855 W. Klein Road.
• Potential revisions to the city charter; several items in executive session.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
Sadly I rather have apartment built than manufactured homes. These communities take only about five years before they became an eyesore and crime infested. Yes this is a stereotyped view of these communities, but the truth is the truth. I also would like to know which of the local school districts has the most affordable housing within it? The families of these communities often have to walk or depend on other means of transportation. So how easy will it be for them to get from, for example, home to get groceries? Will there be sidewalks from the community to the local stores?
