Landa Haus, 360 Aquatic Circle in Landa Park, will be the site of elections forums featuring Republican and Democratic candidates seeking party nominations in the March 3 primaries.
On Wednesday, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association will host candidates of both parties in lunchtime forum, with county Democrats hosting party hopefuls Thursday night.
The Chamber’s forum, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, is open to all chamber members. The $14 cost includes lunch; tickets are available at www.LeadInNewBraunfels.com. Each candidate will be given limited time to make their cases before voters.
The event will largely feature GOP candidates seeking local offices — many are unopposed in the primary — in these races: 22nd and 433rd District Court justices; County Court at-Law judges (No. 2 and the new No. 3); sheriff, tax assessor-collector; Precinct 1 and 3 commissioner; and constables in Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Democrats of Comal County will take their turn at 6 p.m. Thursday, featuring party hopefuls and/or campaign surrogates making pitches for national, state and local offices.
The DOCC has confirmed the following candidates: Lindsay Poisel (Precinct 1 commissioner); Colette Nies (Precinct 3 commissioner); Stephanie Phillips, (Texas House District 73); Rebecca Bell-Metereau (District 5 education commissioner); and Jennie Lou Leeder (U.S. House District 21).
The DOCC said staffers for presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren have confirmed that a surrogate will appear, and several other federal and state candidates could also appear. The DOCC will host a general business meeting immediately following the forum. The 11-day early voting period begins Tuesday, Feb. 18 and ends Friday, Feb. 28. Primary runoff elections, if needed, are Saturday, May 26.
